विवाद:पठखौलिया प्राथमिक विद्यालय के पुनर्निर्माण पर गांव के लोगों ने लगाई रोक, जमीन को लेकर विवाद

सासाराम4 घंटे पहले
वर्ष 1971 में स्थापित पठखौलिया प्राथमिक विद्यालय के पुर्ननिर्माण पर मिश्रवलिया गांव के किसानों ने रोक लगा दी है। जिस कारण यह विद्यालय विवादों के घेरे में आकर अपने दुर्दशा की कहानी बयां करने लगा है। हालांकि यह विवाद पिछले 5 -6 वर्ष पहले से ही जमीनी विवाद शुरू हो गई थी। लेकिन अब इस जमीन को लेकर 2 गांवों के किसानों में विवाद उत्पन्न हो गया है। इस संबंध में अंचलाधिकारी तथा स्थानीय थाने को विद्यालय के प्रधानाध्यापक सुनील दत्त पाठक ने पत्र लिख न्याय की गुहार की है। लिखित पत्र में विद्यालय के प्रधानाध्यापक ने यह आरोप लगाया है कि विद्यालय अनुदान राशि से वे विद्यालय के भवन के कमरों का पुनर्निर्माण करा रहे थे कि तभी मिश्रवलिया गांव के श्रीराम सिंह, रामेश्वर सिंह तथा कृष्ण देव सिंह ने कार्यों में यह कहते हुए अवरोध पैदा कर काम बंद कर दिया कि विद्यालय की जमीन उनकी खतियानी का है। विद्यालय के निर्माण के लिए उनके पूर्वजों ने किसी तरह के कोई दान भी नहीं दी है। उनका कहना है कि जब तक विद्यालय का जमीन का कोई स्थाई निदान नहीं निकल जाता। तब तक विद्यालय पर किसी तरह का निर्माण वे नहीं होने देंगे। बताते चलें कि पूर्व में यह विद्यालय स्वर्गीय हरिहर पाठक द्वारा भूमि दाता के रूप में बनाई गई। यही आस पास के गांव के लोग जानते रहे जिस पर वर्तमान में विद्यालय का भवन अवस्थित है। इस संबंध में मिश्रौलिया निवासी किसान रामेश्वर सिंह श्रीराम सिंह कृष्ण देव सिंह ने अपना पक्ष रखते हुए बताया कि पूर्व में जिस जमीन को भूमि दाता ने विद्यालय के लिए भूमि दी थी। उसे गलत तरीके से दूसरे को बेच दिया गया, लेकिन जिस जगह में विद्यालय अवस्थित है। वह उनके कब्जे वाली भूमि है। इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष संजय कुमार ने बताया कि विद्यालय के कामों में अवरुद्ध पैदा करने वाले किसानों के ऊपर तत्काल में 107 की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

