श्रद्धा:मन्नत पूरी होने पर छठ घाटों तक दंडवत पहुंचे व्रती

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
आस्था और शुचिता के इस महापर्व में भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के लिए व्रती दंडवत प्रणाम करते हुए भी छठ घाटों तक पहुंचे। पंडित रातअवधेश चतुर्वेदी ने कहा कि लोक आस्था के महान पर्व से जुड़ी एक विशेष परंपरा है कि जब छठ पूजा में मांगी हुई कोई मुराद पूरी हो जाती है तब श्रद्धालु सूर्यदेव को दंडवत प्रणाम करते हुए छठ घाटों तक पहुंचते हैं।

छठ महापर्व शक्ति व प्रकृति को समर्पित है। शिव यानी सूर्य को समर्पित। श्रद्धालु प्रकृति के निमित धरती पर दंडवत करते हुए घाटों पर जाते हैं। वे प्रकृति के प्रति पूर्ण समर्पण का भाव रखते हैं। इसमें मन्नत भी समाहित है। यह माना जाता है कि छठी मइया को अनुशासन बहुत प्रिय है। यह सूर्य के अनुशासन से भी जुड़ा है कि सूर्य को हर दिन उगना है और हर दिन डूबना है। वह अपने इस अनुशासन को नहीं तोड़ता। व्रती इस अनुशासन का पूरा ख्याल रखते हैं और कहीं कोई चूक नहीं हो, इसको लेकर सजग रहते हैं। दंड देकर लोग छठी मइया से विनती कर रहे हैं कि उनकी मुराद पूरी कर दें। कुछ ऐसे भी हैं, जिनकी मनौती पूरी हो गई है, इसलिए दंड दे रहे हैं। यह सिलसिला वर्षों से चलता आ रहा है।

