आस्था का महापर्व:उगते सूरज को अर्घ्य अर्पित करने के साथ ही लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ हुआ संपन्न

  • अर्घ्य देने के बाद एक दीप नदी और एक दीप भगवान भास्कर को समर्पित किया
  • प्रकृति के प्रति हमारे अगाध प्रेम और सूर्य की आराधना का महापर्व छठ पूरे भक्ति-भाव के साथ हुआ पूरा

प्रकृति के प्रति हमारे अगाध प्रेम और सूर्य की आराधना का महापर्व छठ व्रतियों द्वारा उगते सूरज को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही संपन्न हो गया। इसके पहले व्रतियों ने अस्ताचल सूर्य का अर्घ्य देकर पुत्र व परिवार की लंबी आयु, निरोग रहने व धन धान्य की कामना किया। लावन लगने की वजह से नए लोगों ने व्रत की शुरुआत नहीं की लेकिन कई नव दंपतियों ने छठ पर्व किया।

भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के लिए तीसरे दिन दोपहर होते ही व्रती सिर पर दऊरा लेकर नदी के घाटों पर निकल पड़े। छठ मैया के गीतों से घर, आंगन, सड़कें और नहर, तालाब व नदी के किनारे गुंजायमान होते रहे। वेदी पूजन के बाद जलधारा में खड़े होकर सूर्यास्त होने का व्रतियों ने इंतजार किया और सूर्य के लालिमा बिखेरते ही अर्घ्य दिया। बदलते मौसम के कारण शुक्रवार की सुबह में ठंड बढ़ी हुई थी लेकिन दोपहर होते-होते सूर्य ने दर्शन देना शुरू किया और अपने अस्ताचल तक रहे। महिला व्रतियों ने बताया कि नि:संतानों को पुत्र रत्न प्राप्ति का वरदान छठी मैया देती हैं।

सुबह से निर्जल रहकर जोड़ा मांग भर नदी किनारे पहुंची महिलाओं ने कमर भर पानी में खड़े रहकर तप किया। अर्घ्य देने के बाद एक दीप नदी और एक भास्कर को समर्पित किया। शनिवार की सुबह व्रतियों को दर्शन देने के लिए मानो भगवान स्वयं ही बेताब थे। तेज हवाओं के साथ रात्रि में आकाश में जमे बादल और सुबह का कोहरा शीघ्र छंट गया।

सूर्य के दर्शन होते ही छठी मैया और सूर्य के जयकारों से गूंज उठी सोनघाटी। इस चार दिवसीय व्रत में तपस्यारत रहे भूपेंद्र नारायण सिंह ने बताया कि छठ पूजा प्रकृति के प्रति हमारे अगाध प्रेम का भी प्रतीक है। इस दौरान हम सूर्य, धरती और जल की पूजा करते हैं। सूर्य के ताप और जल के ठंडक से हमें बदलते मौसम के दौरान इससे लड़ने की ताकत प्रदान होती है।

हमरो पर होइह सहईया हे दीनानाथ...
कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा बड़े और भव्य पंडाल बनाने पर रोक लगा दी गई थी ताकि यहां भीड़ का जमावड़ा न हो और सुरक्षित तरीके से लोक आस्था पर्व को मना सकें। बावजूद चौक चौराहों व सड़कों सहित घाटों को सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं ने रंग बिरंगे झालरों से सजा रखा था। घाटों की ओर जाने वाली सड़कों-गलियों और घाटों की व्यापक सफाई की गई थी। कार्यकर्ताओं ने व्रतियों को ईख, नारियल व फल वितरित किए और लौटती में प्रसाद प्राप्त किया। महिला व्रतियों ने कांच ही बांस के बहंगिया, बहंगी लचकत जाय.. और हमरो पर होइह सहईया हे छठी मैया... जैसे पारंपरिक गीतों के माध्यम से कल्याण की कामना की।

सोन नदी और नहर में बनाई गयी थी झांकी
शहर के पाली पुल के नीचे रेलवे ट्रैक पार करना व्रतियों के लिए खतरनाक था। यहां पुलिस तैनात की गयी थी। वहीं सोन नदी में हाथी, घोड़ा, ऊंट की सवारी करने और देखने के लिए बच्चों की भीड़ लगी रही। चाट, गोल-गप्पे, बादाम का परिजनों ने आनंद लिया तो बच्चों ने गुब्बारे उड़ाए। सोन नदी में भगवान सूर्य, छठी मैया की मूर्ति झांकी स्वरूप में स्थापित की गई थी वहीं बाल संघ कमेटी चूना भट्ठा की झांकी स्थानीय कैनाल में रबड़ के ट्यूब के बीच स्थापित किया गया था। छठ घाटों का सामाजिक राजनीतिक कार्यकर्ताओं ने भव्य तरीके से उद्घाटन किया। पुलिस प्रशासन के अधिकारियों की तैनाती कर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए थे। सोन नदी में आम लोगों के लिए नावों का परिचालन बंद था और गोताखोर लगातार गश्त लगाते रहे।

कई परिवारों ने घर आंगन में ही की पूजा
कोरोना संक्रमण से सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए नगर परिषद की मुख्य पार्षद विशाखा सिंह ने अपने परिजनों के साथ घर के बड़े परिसर में बनाए गए अर्घ्य देने के स्थान पर ही पूजा अर्चना किया। इसके अलावा अनेक परिवारों ने घर आंगन और छतों पर ही पूजा अर्चना की। अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी सुनील कुमार सिंह सहित कई अधिकारियों ने भी परिजनों के साथ सोन नदी में पूजा अर्चना किया। इधर नगर प्रबंधक मनोज कुमार भारती ने बताया कि छठ के बाद नगर परिषद की चुनौती बढ़ गई है क्योंकि पूर्व से निर्धारित निकलने वाले कचरों में पर्व के दौरान बाहर से आए कई टन कचरों को भी निपटाने की कोशिश करनी होगी। ऐसा दो-तीन दिनों में कर देना होगा।

