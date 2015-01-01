पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्रत का महात्म्य:छठ मैया की आराधना से मिलती है सुख-शांति

  • हिंदू धर्म के देवताओं में सूर्य ही ऐसे देवता हैं जिन्हें मूर्त रूप में देखा जा सकता है

सूर्योपासना वैदिक काल से होती आ रही है। सूर्य और इसकी उपासना की चर्चा विष्णु पुराण, भगवत, ब्रह्मा वैवर्त पुराण में की गई है। धर्म शास्त्रों में यह पर्व सुख-शांति, समृद्धि का वरदान तथा मनोवांछित फल देने वाला बताया गया है। उक्त बातें ज्योतिषाचार्य मुन्ना पांडेय ने कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि यह व्रत खासतौर पर भारत में बिहार व उसके आसपास के प्रांतों में प्रचलित है। वैसे तो यह त्योहार संपूर्ण भारत वर्ष में मनाया जाता है, लेकिन बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्वी क्षेत्रों में यह पर्व बड़ी श्रद्धा के साथ मनाया जाता है।

कोई मनोकामना पूरी नहीं हो रही हो या असाध्य रोग हो, तो आस्थावान कोशी भरने का संकल्प ले सकते हैं

प्रात: में ऊषा, सायंकाल में प्रत्यूषा की होती है पूजा

उन्होंने बताया कि छठ पर्व मूलत: सूर्य की आराधना का पर्व है जिसे हिंदू धर्म में विशेष स्थान प्राप्त है। हिंदू धर्म के देवताओं में सूर्य ऐसे देवता हैं जिन्हें मूर्त रूप में देखा जा सकता है। सूर्य की शक्तियों का मुख्य स्रोत उनकी पत्नी ऊषा और प्रत्यूषा हैं। छठ में सूर्य के साथ-साथ दोनों शक्तियों की संयुक्त आराधना होती है। प्रात:काल में सूर्य की पहली किरण ऊषा और सायंकाल में सूर्य की अंतिम किरण प्रत्यूषा को अ‌र्घ्य देकर दोनों का नमन किया जाता है।

पुरुष भी यह व्रत पूरी निष्ठा से रखते हैं : ऐसी मान्यता है कि छठ पर्व पर व्रत करने वाली महिलाओं को पुत्र रत्न की प्राप्ति होती है। पुत्र की चाहत रखने वाली और पुत्र की कुशलता के लिए सामान्य तौर पर महिलाएं यह व्रत रखती हैं। किंतु पुरुष भी यह व्रत पूरी निष्ठा से रखते हैं। लोक परंपरा के अनुसार सूर्य देव और छठी मइया का संबंध भाई-बहन का है। लोक मातृ का षष्ठी की पहली पूजा सूर्य ने ही की थी। छठ पर्व की परंपरा में बहुत ही गहरा विज्ञान छिपा हुआ है। षष्ठी छठ विशेष खगौलीय अवसर है। उस समय सूर्य की पैराबैंगनी किरणें पृथ्वी की सतह पर सामान्य से अधिक एकत्र हो जाती है।

व्रतियों द्वारा मन्नतों के लिए भरी कोशी भरने की है परंपरा
छठ पूजा की एक खास परंपरा है कोशी भरने की। यह कोशी मिट्टी का हाथी है। मान्यता है कि कोई मनोकामना पूरी नहीं हो रही हो या असाध्य रोग हो, तो आस्थावान कोशी भरने का संकल्प लें। इससे उनकी मनोकामना पूरी होती है और कष्टों से छुटकारा मिलता है। मन्नत पूरी होने पर कोशी भरकर छठी मैया के प्रति आभार जताया जाता है। मिट्टी के हाथी में चावल, ठेकुआ व फल भरे जाते हैं। संध्या अर्घ्य के दिन सूर्यास्त से पहले कोशी घर पर भरी जाती है। सप्तमी में सुबह के घाट पर ले जाया जाता है।

