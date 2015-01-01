पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अक्षय नवमी कल:धन-धान्य प्राप्ति के लिए आंवला का पूजन

  • प्रत्येक मास में दो नवमी, पर कार्तिक अक्षय नवमी का महात्म्य ज्यादा

अक्षय नवमी इस बार 23 नवंबर सोमवार को मनायी जाएगी। अक्षय पुण्य फल की कामना के साथ मनाया जाने वाला पर्व का बहुत महत्‍‍‍व माना गया है। कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष की नवमी तिथि के दिन हर्ष उमंग और उल्लास के साथ मनाया जाता है। परंपरा के अनुसार आंवले के वृक्ष का पूजन कर परिक्रमा व फेरी लगाई जाएगी। साथ ही भगवान श्री हरिनारायण विष्णु व देवाधिदेव महादेव का स्मरण कर पाप नाश कर कष्टों से छुटकारा पाने की प्रार्थना की जाएगी। सनातन हिंदू धर्म में व्रत, पर्व व त्यौहारों का अपना ही महत्व होता है और प्रत्येक मास में दो बार नवमी पड़ती है लेकिन कार्तिक मास अक्षय नवमी का महात्म्य अधिक है। अमला नवमी यानि कुष्मांडा नवमी तिथि पर पूजन-अर्चन नदियों में स्नान -ध्यान किया जाएगा। इस मौके पर आस्थावानों ने पौराणिक कथाओं, माहात्मय व प्रचलित कथाएं सुनकर विधि-विधान पूर्वक पूजा करते है।
अक्षय नवमी का महत्व बहुत ज्यादा है। इस पर्व को बेहद ही श्रद्धा और समर्पण के साथ मनाया जाता है। इस दिन अनुष्ठान करने से व्यक्ति की इच्छाएं पूरी होती हैं। साथ ही मोक्ष की प्राप्ति भी होती है। इस दिन दान और भिक्षा देना बेहद ही शुभ माना जाता है। अक्षय नवमी को आंवला के वृक्ष के पूजन की परम्परा सदियों से चली आ रही है। ज्योतिषाचार्य बबीता रश्मि ने बताया कि भगवान श्री लक्ष्मी नारायण की पंचोपचार व षोडशोपचार पूजा की जाती है इस दिन भगवान विष्णु मंत्र ‘ओम नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय’ का जप करने पर प्रसन्न होकर भक्तों को उसकी अभिलाषा पूर्ति का आशीर्वाद देते हैं। आंवले के वृक्ष की पूजा से अक्षय फल की प्राप्ति होती है साथ ही बहुत सौभाग्य में वृद्धि होती है। इस पर्व पर आंवले के वृक्ष की पूजा पुष्प धूप दीप नैवेद्य से की जाती है। पूजन के बाद वृक्ष की आरती करके परिक्रमा करनी चाहिए।
इस विधि से करें आंवला वृक्ष का पूजन
महिलाएं आंवला नवमी के दिन स्नान आदि करके किसी आंवला वृक्ष के समीप जाएं। उसके आसपास साफ-सफाई करके आंवला वृक्ष की जड़ में शुद्ध जल अर्पित करें। फिर उसकी जड़ में कच्चा दूध डालें। पूजन सामग्रियों से वृक्ष की पूजा करें और उसके तने पर कच्चा सूत या मौली 8 परिक्रमा करते हुए लपेटें। कुछ जगह 108 परिक्रमा भी की जाती है। इसके बाद परिवार और संतान के सुख-समृद्धि की कामना करके वृक्ष के नीचे ही बैठकर परिवार, मित्रों सहित भोजन किया जाता है।नवमी के दिन आंवला वृक्ष के नीचे भोजन बनाकर खाने का विशेष महत्व है। यदि आंवला वृक्ष के नीचे भोजन बनाने में असुविधा हो तो घर में भोजन बनाकर आंवला के वृक्ष के नीचे जाकर पूजन करने के बाद भोजन करना चाहिए। मान्यता है कि इससे मनोकामनाएं पूरी होती हैं।

भगवान विष्णु को है आंवला वृक्ष अतिप्रिय
मान्यता है कि अक्षय नवमी के दिन स्नान, पूजन, तर्पण तथा अन्न दान करने से हर मनोकामना पूरी होती है। शास्त्रों में इस दिन आंवले के वृक्ष की पूजा करने का नियम बताया गया है। धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार आंवले का वृक्ष भगवान विष्णु को अतिप्रिय है, क्योंकि इसमें माता लक्ष्मी का वास होता है। इसलिए इसकी पूजा करने का मतलब विष्णु-लक्ष्मी की पूजा करना माना जाता है। आचार्य चरक के मुताबिक आंवला एक अमृत फल है, जो कई रोगों का नाश करने में सफल है। विज्ञान के मुताबिक भी आंवला में विटामिन सी की बहुतायत होती है।

