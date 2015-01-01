पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ घाटों की सफाई:युवा क्लब के सदस्यों ने की विभिन्न छठ घाटों की सफाई

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
नेहरू युवा केंद्र रोहतास सासाराम के तत्वावधान में युवा व महिला मंडलों द्वारा प्रखंड के विभिन्न पंचायतों छठ पूजा के अवसर पर घाटों व रास्तों की सफाई की गई। एनवाईवी बृजकिशोर गुप्ता के नेतृत्व में युवा व महिला मंडल की सदस्यों नौहना, बराढ़ी, शाहपुर, पैसरा, गोबिना, विश्रामपुर, जगदवनडीह आदि गांवों में छठ घाट के साथ-साथ व्रतियों को घाट पर पहुंचने वाले रास्ते की साफ सफाई की गई। वहीं युवा मंडल द्वारा छठ व्रतियों के बीच मास्क वितरित की गई। जिससे की कोरोना से बचा जा सके।

सदस्यों ने छठ व्रतियों को सरकार द्वारा कोरोना को लेकर जारी गाइडलाइन के बारे में भी जानकारी दी गई। सभी व्रतियों को पूजा के दौरान मास्क का उपयोग करने व सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन करने के लिए जागरूक किया गया। मौके पर जयराम सिंह, महेश पासवान, दीपक सिंह, कालिका प्रताप सिंह, अंबर सिंह, कमलेश भगत, सिंपल कुमारी, प्रीती कुमारी, अंजु कुमारी, सोनी कुमारी, जूही कुमार आदि युवा मंडल व महिला मंडल के सदस्य मौजूद थे।

एसडीएम ने किया घाटों का निरीक्षण

सासाराम|छठ पूजा को लेकर जहां लोग पूजा की तैयारियों को लेकर खरीदारी शुरू कर चुके हैं। वहीं बाजारों में दुकानें जगह-जगह सजकर तैयार हैं। वहीं छठ पूजा के लिए घाटों की साफ-सफाई और तैयारी को लेकर सासाराम सदर एसडीएम मनोज कुमार नगर क्षेत्र के घाटों का निरीक्षण कर छठ घाटों के तैयारियों का जायजा लिया। छठ पूजा के पूर्व सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी मनोज कुमार ने मुरादाबाद से लेकर कुराइच नहर के किनारे स्थित घाटों पर साफ-सफाई व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण किया।

निरीक्षण के दौरान सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी ने कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी नगर पालिका को निर्देश दिए कि सभी घाटों की साफ-सफाई व बिजली की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करें। उन्होंने छठ पूजा के दौरान सरकार के कोविड-19 गाइडलाइंस का पालन भी करने को अनिवार्य बताया। छठ पूजा के उक्त अवसर पर पुलिस व प्रशासन का सहयोग करने का निर्देश दिया। सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी के निर्देश पर कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी अभिषेक रंजन ने सफाई कर्मियों को लगाकर घाटों की सफाई का कार्य शुरू करा दिया है।

