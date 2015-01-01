पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:पिपरी गांव में युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या

करगहर5 घंटे पहले
करगहर थाना क्षेत्र के पिपरी गांव में शशिकांत राय नामक युवक की अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी है। घटना गुरूवार देर रात की है। जब वह अपने खलिहान में धान सगे भाई रामाकांत राय सहित चार लोगों के साथ खलिहान में था। तभी वहां पहुंचे दो हमलावरों में से एक ने कनपटी में गोली मार दी। फिर दोनों वहां से भाग निकले। घटना की जानकारी करगहर पुलिस को मिली तो वहां पहुंचे थानाध्यक्ष ने मामले की जांच शुरू की। फिर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल सासाराम भेजवाया।

शशिकांत राय लखनऊ में प्रोपर्टी डिलिंग का काम करता था। जो खेती बाड़ी के सिलिसिले में एक सप्ताह पूर्व अपना गांव लौटा था। इसी क्रम में गांव के समीप खलिहान में मौजूद था तो यह घटना घटी। घटना के बाद पिपरी गांव में तनाव है। क्योंकि शशिकांत राय की किसी से कोई दुश्मनी नहीं थी। फिर हत्या की घटना ने कई आशंकाओं को जन्म दिया है।

