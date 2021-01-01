पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सख्ती बढ़ी:वेब पोर्टल पर अपने दस्तावेज नहीं डालने पर 121 शिक्षकों की चली जाएगी नौकरी

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पांच से नौ फरवरी के बीच सभी शिक्षकों को अपलोड करना होगा सभी कागजात

वेब पोर्टल पर नौकरी के कागजात नहीं डालने पर 121 शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति अवैध मानते हुए उन्हें नौकरी से बर्खास्त किया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा कार्यकाल के दौरान लिए गए वेतन की भी वसूली होगी। इसको लेकर निदेशक प्राथमिक शिक्षा डॉ.रणजीत कुमार सिंह ने पत्र जारी करते हुए जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी और जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी स्थापना को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिया है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि उच्च न्यायालय पटना से पारित आदेश के अनुपालन के लिए बैठक आयोजित हुई।

जिसमें यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि पंचायती राज संस्थान एवं नगर निकाय संस्था के अंतर्गत 2006 से 2015 तक की अवधि में नियोजित शिक्षकों के प्रमाण पत्र की जांच हेतु अपेक्षित सहयोग कई नियोजन इकाइयों के द्वारा नहीं किया जा रहा है। वैसे शिक्षकों के प्रमाण पत्र की जांच हेतु वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था किया जाना आवश्यक है। इस उद्देश्य से शिक्षा विभाग के अंतर्गत एक वेब पोर्टल तैयार करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। वेब पोर्टल पर शिक्षकों के प्रमाण पत्र जांच हेतु अब तक प्राप्त नहीं हुए हैं। उनकी जिलावार, प्रखंडवार और नियोजन इकाईवार विवरण संबंधित जिला के जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी के कार्यालय द्वारा अपलोड किया जाएगा।

कार्यकाल के दौरान लिए गए वेतन की भी वसूली करेगा शिक्षा विभाग

नियोजन पत्र भी वेबपोर्टल करना होगा अपलोड
इस हेतु एक निर्धारित समय सीमा के अंदर संबंधित शिक्षकों को अपने नियोजन हेतु निर्धारित न्यूनतम अहर्ता का प्रमाण पत्र एवं अंकपत्र जो नियोजन के समय आवेदन पत्र के साथ संलग्न किया गया हो उसे वेब पोर्टल पर अपलोड करना होगा। उन्हें अपना नियोजन पत्र भी वेब पोर्टल पर अपलोड करना होगा। जिन शिक्षक-शिक्षिकाओं का प्रमाण पत्र अंक पत्र एवं नियोजन पत्र की प्रति वेब पोर्टल पर अपलोड नहीं होगा।

1566 शिक्षकों के ही मिले कागजात
पंचायत नियोजन इकाइयों के माध्यम से 1687 शिक्षकों से जुड़े फोल्डर की मांग की गई थी। कई प्रयासों के बावजूद सिर्फ 1566 शिक्षकों से जुड़े फोल्डर निगरानी को उपलब्ध कराया जा सका है। जिन नियोजन इकाइयों ने फोल्डर नहीं दिया उनके विरुद्ध स्थानीय थानों में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई। इसके बावजूद मामला अब भी पेंडिंग में पड़ा हुआ है। राज्य स्तर से नियोजित शिक्षकों से जुड़े मामले की निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही है। विजिलेंस को भी फर्जी शिक्षकों के विरुद्ध केस दर्ज किए जाने का आदेश दिया जा चुका है।

नियोजन इकाई करेगी फर्जी शिक्षकों पर कार्रवाई

शिक्षा विभाग के जिला कार्यालय के पदाधिकारी द्वारा अवैध और नियमित शिक्षकों की सूचना नियोजन इकाई को दी जाएगी। संबंधित इकाई द्वारा संबंधित शिक्षकों से स्पष्टीकरण पूछ कर उनकी सेवा समाप्त करते हुए उनके द्वारा नियमित वेतन वेतनमान के रूप में प्राप्त राशि की वसूली की जाएगी। उक्त वेब पोर्टल बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति को भी दिया जाएगा ताकि अपलोड किए जाने वाले प्रमाण पत्र बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति से संबंधित है। उसकी जांच बोर्ड द्वारा की जाएगी। निगरानी विभाग की जांच हेतु बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति के द्वारा विशेष व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser