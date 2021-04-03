पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा:दोनों पाली की परीक्षा में 190 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित

शेखपुरा4 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार को जिले में संचालित इंटरमीडिएट की अंग्रेजी और इतिहास की परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से संपन्न हुई। वहीं, पहली पाली में अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा ली गई जबकि दूसरी पाली में इतिहास की परीक्षा संपन्न हुई। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए डीपीआरओ ने बताया पहली पाली की परीक्षा में 5224 परीक्षार्थियों में 5134 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए। जबकि 90 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित पाए गए। वहीं दूसरी पाली की परीक्षा में 3566 परीक्षार्थी में 3466 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए जबकि 100 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित पाए गए। वहीं, अब तक किसी भी परीक्षा केंद्र से नकल करते हुए परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित करने की सूचना नहीं मिली है जो परीक्षार्थी के लिए राहत भरी खबर है।

अधिकारियों ने परीक्षा केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया
वही, परीक्षा को कदाचार मुक्त संपन्न कराने को लेकर लगातार स्टैटिक दंडाधिकारी जोनल अधिकारी के द्वारा विभिन्न परीक्षा केंद्रों का औचक निरीक्षण किया गया। इसको लेकर केंद्र अधीक्षक व वीक्षकों को कई आवश्यक निर्देश दिया गया। वहीं, परीक्षार्थियों को प्रवेश करने से पहले सघन तलाशी ली गई।

