जांच की गई:घाटकुसुम्भा में 36 गर्भवती महिलाओं की एएनसी जांच की गई

शेखपुरा3 घंटे पहले
प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व वंदन योजना के तहत सोमवार को पीएचसी घाटकुसुम्भा में गर्भवती महिलाओं का जांच किया गया। जांच में गर्भवती महिलाओं से जुड़ी सभी प्रकार की जांच की गई। जांच के बाद उचित सलाह व आवश्यक दवाई दी गई। जांच के क्रम मे गर्भवती महिलाओं को किसी प्रकार की कोई दिक्कत नहीं हो इसके लिये बैठने का उचित व्यवस्था किया गया था। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक जितेन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान के तहत 36 गर्भवती महिलाओं का जांच किया गया।

यह जांच प्रत्येक माह का 9वीं तारीख को गर्भवती महिलाओं के जांच हेतु सभी अस्पतालों में कैंप का आयोजन किया जाता है। कैंप में क्षेत्र के चिन्हित गर्भवती महिलाओं को एकत्रित कर अस्पताल में टीटी, एएनसी जांच , प्रसव पूर्व जांच किया जाता है तथा गर्भवती महिलाओं को पौष्टिक आहार ग्रहण करने के साथ साथ साफ-सफाई, सही देखभाल एवं उचित परामर्श दिया गया। महिलाओं को कोरोना को देखते हुए विशेष रूप से सतर्क रहने केलिए जरूरी निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

