बढ़ी ठंढ:धूप निकलने के बाद भी 5.60॰ रहा तापमान, शीतलहर से नहीं मिल रही राहत

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • अलाव के नाम पर की गई महज खानापूर्ति, जिले में लगातार बढ़ रही शीतलहर के कारण फुटपाथी लोग ठिठुरने पर मजबूर है, ठंड से सड़कों पर गिने-चुने लोग ही दिखते हैं

जिले में कुछ स्थानों पर शुक्रवार को दिन के करीब 11 बजे के बाद धूप निकलने से मौसम कुछ सुहाना रहा। वहीं, लोगों को ठंड से थोड़ी राहत भी मिली। पिछले कई दिनों से धूप नहीं निकलने व कड़ाके की ठंड से लोग परेशान थे। शुक्रवार का न्यूनतम तापमान 5.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस और अधिकतम तापमान 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। बाजारों में अन्य दिनों के मुकाबले थोड़ी अधिक चहल पहल देखी गई। लेकिन शाम होते ही ठंड ने फिर अपना प्रचंड रूप दिखाना शुरू कर देता है। जिले में कोहरे व शीतलहरी का प्रकोप अभी भी जारी है।

जिससे निजात पाने के लिए लोगों को अपने घरों में ही अलाव का सहारा लेना पड़ रहा है। हालांकि शुक्रवार को दिन के 11 बजे के हल्की धुप निकली लेकिन, कुछ घंटों बाद स्थिति सामान्य हो गयी। वहीं, शीतलहर चलने के कारण लोगों को ठंड से मुक्ति नहीं मिली फिर ठंड के कारण संध्या होते ही सड़कों पर गिने-चुने लोग ही दिखे। पांच दिनों का पूर्वानुमान जारी करते हुए मौसम विशेषज्ञ शबाना ने बताया कि अधिकतम तापमान 17.2 जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री रहने की संभावना है। इसके साथ अधिकतम आपेक्षिक आर्द्रता 71 प्रतिशत एवं न्यूनतम आपेक्षिक आर्द्रता 29 प्रतिशत रहेगा। इस दौरान माध्यम गति की पश्चिम हवा चलने की सम्भावना है। वहीं पांच दिनों तक आसमान साफ रहने की सम्भावना है।

लाही से बचाव के लिए इमीडाक्लोरपीड का करें छिड़काव
किसानों को सलाह देते हुए कृषि विशेषज्ञ ने बताया कि गेहूं की फसल में दूसरी सिंचाई आवश्यकता अनुसार 40 से 45 दिनों के बाद प्रति हेक्टेयर 82 किलोग्राम यूरिया का छिड़काव करें। इसके साथ ही दीमक का खड़ी फसल में आक्रमण होने पर क्लोरपीरिफास प्रति 3 लीटर हेक्टेयर की दर से सिंचाई के समय उसका प्रयोग करें। उन्होंने बताया कि सरसों के फूल लगने के पूर्व एक सिंचाई कर देनी चाहिए और फसल में फल लगने के समय यूरिया 88 किलोग्राम प्रति हेक्टेयर की दर से छिड़काव करें प्रयोग करें।

वहीं, लाही से बचाव के लिए इमीडाक्लोरपीड एक मिली को 3 लीटर पानी में घोलकर मौसम साफ स्थिति में छिड़काव करें। श्वेत हरदा बीमारी से बचाव के लिए रीडोमील एम जेड 72 की 1.5 ग्राम मात्रा की प्रति लीटर पानी घोलकर छिड़काव करें। चना की खेती के लिए किसानों को सलाह देते हुए कहा कि चना में प्रथम निकाय-गुड़ाई बुआई के 25 से 30 दिन बाद करें एवं उकठा रोग के लक्षण दिखाई देने पर 1 ग्राम कार्बेंडाजिम को प्रति लीटर पानी में घोलकर छिड़काव करें। वही बौना रोग से बचाव के लिए इमीडाक्लोरपीड 1 मिली लीटर पानी में मिलाकर दो से तीन बार 15 दिनों के छिड़काव कर सकते हैं।

अलाव के नाम पर की गई महज खानापूर्ति
पारा दिन प्रतिदिन लुढ़कते जा रहा है। ठंड में जन जीवन अस्त-व्यस्त है। जिसको लेकर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा लोगों को ठंड से बचाने के लिए मात्र शहरी क्षेत्र में विभिन्न स्थानों पर अलाव की व्यवस्था के नाम पर खानापूर्ति की गई।

