अभी से जुट रही भीड़:दीपावली से 7 दिन पहले प्रशासन मानता है फेस्टिवल सीजन, अभी से जुट रही भीड़

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के 90 प्रतिशत से अधिक लोग कोरोना से बचाव के लिए दिशा- निर्देश का पालन नहीं कर रहे

दीपावली, छठ से सात दिन पहले प्रशासन के दृष्टिकोण से फेस्टिवल सीजन शुरु हो जाता है। लेकिन इस बार कोरोना काल मे यह सोच सब पर भारी पड़ सकती है। बाजारों में भीड़ और सैकड़ों की संख्या में वाहनों के कारण मार्केट का बुरा हाल है। मंगलवार को जिला मुख्यालय और आस-पास बाजारों में पार्किंग स्थल के छोड़कर सड़क के बीच व किनारे जगह जगह पर कार व दोपहिया वाहनों के खड़े होने से पैदल चलने वाले को भी चलने में कई दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा।

वैसे नगर परिषद द्वारा अब तक कहा पार्किंग की व्यवस्था किया गया है। यह बात नगर परिषद के कर्मी भी बताने में हिचकने लगते है। क्योंकि नगर परिषद द्वारा पार्किंग व वाहनों के खड़ा करने के लिए जगह उपलब्ध नही कराने के वजह से दशकों से सड़क किनारे यदा कदा जगहों पर ही चालक वाहन खड़ा करते हैंं। वहीं, कोरोना काल मे भीड़भाड़ को देखते हुए शहर के दुकानदारों ने कहा है कि नगर परिषद दुकानदारों से टैक्स लेता है तो वाहनों को खड़ा करने व भीड़भाड़ नियंत्रित करने के लिए नगर परिषद व जिला प्रशासन व्यवस्था करे व जिम्मेवारी ले।

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए शहर के लोग भीड़भाड़ से बचे व सरकार के गाइडलाइन के पालन करे क्योंकि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए अभी तक कोई दवाई नही बना है। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जब तक वैक्सीन नही आ जाता तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है इसके साथ दो मीटर की दूरी से कोरोना संक्रमण से बचा जा सकता है। मतगणना के बाद पुन:रोको-टोको अभियान चलाया जाएगा।
निशांत, एसडीएम

