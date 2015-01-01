पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शेखपुरा6 घंटे पहले
  • सिविल सर्जन सभागार में आयोजित बैठक में एसीएमओ ने अभियान से जुड़े आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश

प्लस पोलियो अभियान का दूसरा चरण 29 नवंबर से शुरू होने जा रहा है जो 3 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। इसकी सफलता को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग जरूरी तैयारियों में जुट गए है। ताकि इस अभियान के तहत जिले के शत प्रतिशत बच्चों को टीकाकरण सफलता पूर्वक संपन्न कराया जा सके। अभियान की सफलता में आशा, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका समेत स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुड़े अन्य कर्मियों पर महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गयी है। पोलियो चक्र की सफलता के लिये सुपरवाइजर, मॉनिटर समेत अन्य कर्मियों की टीम गठित की गयी है।

एसीएमओ डॉ.कृष्ण मुरारी प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया टीकाकरण अभियान का संचालन जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में किया जायेगा। इसे लेकर सभी जरूरी तैयारियों की जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में वर्क टीम का प्रशिक्षण देने का कार्य भी शुरू किया जा रहा है। वहीं, अभियान के दौरान हर दिन वर्किंग टीम द्वारा सभी पीएचसी में अपना रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध करायेंगे। जिसे जिला मुख्यालय को उपलब्ध कराया जायेगा। प अभियान के दौरान जिले के करीब डेढ़ लाख बच्चों को दवा पिलाने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। इसके लिये घर-घर जाकर बच्चों को दवा पिलाने के लिये कुल 282 दल गठित किये गये हैं। टीकाकरण अभियान की सफलता के लिये 57 ट्रांजिट टीम बनाये गये हैं। इसके साथ ही 4 मोबाइल टीम का गठन किया गया है।

चौक-चाैराहा, स्थानीय बस व रेलवे स्टेशन पर टीकाकर्मी रहेंगे तैनात
यूनिसेफ के डॉ.प्रतिभा झा ने बताया कि अभियान के दौरान पांच साल तक के सभी बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाने का लक्ष्य है। कोई बच्चा इससे वंचित नहीं रहे इसके लिये जरूरी तैयारियां की गयी है। अधिक से अधिक बच्चों को इस अभियान से जोड़ने के लिये शहर व गांव के व्यस्त चौक-चौराहे, बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन सहित भीड़-भाड़ वाले अन्य जगहों पर टीकाकरण दल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गयी है। जो बाहर से आने-जाने वाले बच्चों को दवा पिलाने का काम करेंगे। अभियान के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन होगा।

