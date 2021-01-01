पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवंटित:उपहार किट व सैनिटाइजेशन के लिए राशि की गई आवंटित

शेखपुरा5 घंटे पहले
कोरोनाकाल में कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर जिले के सभी शिक्षण संस्थानों को बंद कर दिया गया था। इसी दौर में आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर भी पठन-पाठन का कार्य पूरी तरह से स्थगित कर दिया गया था। लेकिन विभाग के द्वारा आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का संचालन किया जा रहा था। इस दौरान कोविड-19 पालन करते हुए विभिन्न आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर गोदभराई सहित अन्य कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित किए जा रहे थे। जिसको लेकर संक्रमण के खतरे से बचाव को लेकर बाल विकास परियोजना के द्वारा सभी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना के तहत लाभुक महिलाओं को मातृत्व उपहार कीट और आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं को सैनिटाइजेशन किट प्रदान करने को लेकर आवंटन राशि आवंटित किया गया है। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए आईसीडीएस डीपीओ तृप्ति सिंह ने बताया कि आईसीडीएस के निदेशक के द्वारा सभी सीडीपीओ व डीपीओ को निर्देश दिया गया है कि सभी लाभुक महिलाओं को मातृत्व उपहार कीट उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही आंगनबाड़ी सेविका को सैनिटाइजेशन किट उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। जिसको लेकर राशि आवंटित कर दी गई है। उन्होंने बताया मातृत्व उपहार कीट में मास्क, तोलिया, साबुन, बुकलेट व कैल्शियम व आयरन की गोली आदि रहेगी। प्रथम बार मां बनने वाली माताओं को मिलता है 5000 रुपये : उन्होंने बताया कि संस्थागत प्रसव में इजाफा एवं गर्भवती महिलाओं को विशेष सुविधा मुहैया कराने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री मातृ वंदना योजना की शुरुआत की गई है। इस योजना के तहत प्रथम बार मां बनने वाली माताओं को 5000 रुपये की सहायक धनराशि दी जाती है जो सीधे गर्भवती महिलाओं के खाते में पहुंचती है। इस योजना के तहत दी जाने वाली धनराशि को तीन किस्तों में दिया जाता है।

