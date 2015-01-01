पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:भेदभाव को ले आंगनबाड़ी कर्मी डीएम को देंगे ज्ञापन

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
सीपीआई कार्यालय में आंगनबाड़ी सेविका सहायिका कर्मचारी यूनियन ने पोषाहार वितरण में हो रहे भेदभाव को लेकर एक बैठक का आयोजन किया।

जिसकी अध्यक्षता संघ के सदर प्रखंड अध्यक्ष इंदिरा कुमारी ने की। इस बाबत इंदिरा कुमारी ने कहा कि अरियरी एवं शेखपुरा प्रखंड में ओटीपी के बहाने अभी तक पोषाहार का वितरण नहीं हुआ है, जबकि बरबीघा में बिना ओटीपी के ही पोषाहार वितरण कराया गया है। अन्य प्रखंडों के लाभुकों इस लाभ से वंचित रखा जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि आंगनवाड़ी सेविका सहायिका के प्रतिनिधि मंडल16 दिसम्बर को इन सवालों और समस्याओं को लेकर जिलाधिकारी और डीपीएम को ज्ञापन सौपेंगे। साथ ही समस्या के समाधान की मांग करेंगे।

वहीं, सीपीआई जिला सचिव प्रभात कुमार पांडेय ने कहा कि आंगनवाड़ी सेविकाओं, सहायिकाओं एवं केंद्रों के साथ किसी भी प्रकार का भेदभाव बर्दाश्त नही किया जाएगा। जिला प्रशासन समस्या के समाधान नही किए तो अंदोलन को तेज किया जाएगा। बैठक में जिला यूनियन के संघरक्षक आनंदी सिंह, निरा कुमारी, संजू कुमारी, स्वीटी कुमारी, रेखा कुमारी, उषा समेत अन्य आंगनवाड़ी सेविका-सहयिका शामिल रहे।

