आवेदन:नवोदय में नामांकन के लिए 15 दिसंबर तक करें आवेदन

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय चयन परीक्षा के लिए 15 दिसंबर तक आवेदन किया जा सकता है। इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय के प्राचार्य डॉ.राघवेंद्र प्रसाद ने बताया कि वर्ग 6 में नामांकन के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन भरने की अंतिम तिथि 15 दिसंबर तक निर्धारित है। सत्र 2021-22 में कक्षा 6 में नामांकन के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन भरने हेतु कई नियम और शर्ते हैं। छात्रों को ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरना होगा। वर्ग 6 में नामांकन के लिए छात्र-छात्राओं को जिले के सरकारी विद्यालय या मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालय से कक्षा तृतीय चतुर्थ पास हो। इसके अलावा पांचवी क्लास में अध्ययनरत होना आवश्यक है। छात्र-छात्राओं की जन्म तिथि 1 मई 2008 से 30 अप्रैल 2012 तक होना आवश्यक है।

अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के छात्र-छात्राओं का अन्य पिछड़ा का प्रमाण पत्र केंद्रीय सूची के निर्धारित प्रारूप के अनुसार 30 मार्च 2021 तक का ही होना अनिवार्य है।आवेदन पत्र विद्यालय के वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध है। प्रवेश परीक्षा 10 अप्रैल 2021 को आयोजित होगी। विशेष जानकारी के लिए जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय से संपर्क किया जा सकता है। जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में चयन परीक्षा के बाद निर्धारित सीटों पर छात्रों का नामांकन लिया जाएगा। नवोदय विद्यालय की चयन परीक्षा 10 अप्रैल 2021 को आयोजित की जाएगी। विभिन्न परीक्षा केंद्रों पर चयन परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी।

