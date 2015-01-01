पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:एड्स नियंत्रण के लिए डीहकुसुम्भा के गांवों में एचआईवी जांच शिविर लगाकर किया जागरूक

शेखपुरा3 घंटे पहले
एड्स नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के तहत सोमवार को मध्य विद्यालय डीहकुसुम्भा में कैंप लगाकर एडस नियंत्रण जांच शिविर लगाये गये। जिसमें सभी गर्भवती महिलाओं एवं अन्य व्यक्ति का नि:शुल्क चिकित्सा जांच एवं उपचार किया गया। जांच कराने को लेकर कैंप में बङी संख्या में पुरुष एवं महिला शामिल हुई। इसमें एचआईवी कसेलर आनंद कुमार, एसटीएस रौशन कुमार, चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. एनके चौधरी, एएनएम सलिता, संचायिका गंधा सहित कई उपस्थित थे। जहां शिविर में लोगों को एड्स के बारे में जानकारी देकर उन्हें जागरूक किया गया तथा लोगों को एड्स से बचाव के लिए जरूरी एहतियात बरतने की भी सलाह दी गई। इसमें असुरक्षित यौन संबंध से दूर रहने, खून चढ़ाने से पहले खून की जांच कराने तथा एक सुई से एक के अलावा किसी और को सुई नहीं लेने की सलाह दी गई है।

शिविर में आए ग्रामीणों को स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के द्वारा एड्स के बारे में जानकारी दी गई तथा उनका एचआइवी जांच भी किया गया। स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक जितेन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि सोमवार को 95 लोगों की जांच की गई। इसमें कोई पॉजिटिव नहीं मिला। जांच कराने वालों में 23 पुरुष तथा 72 महिला शामिल हैं। स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने बताया कि कोरोना को लेकर बहुत दिनों से जांच नहीं किया गया है इसी को लेकर अब गांवों में जांच शिविर लगाए जा रहे हैं।

