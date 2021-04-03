पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनौती:बरबीघा पुलिस शराब पकड़ने में अव्वल, चोरी की घटना रोकने में हो रही नाकाम

शेखपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  • चोरों ने बंद पड़े घर के ताले तोड़कर तीन लाख के जेवरात व कीमती सामानों की चोरी

इन दिनों बरबीघा में अपराध रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। आए दिन चोरी एवं छिनतई की घटना घटित हो रहा है जिसे रोकने में फिलहाल बरबीघा पुलिस नाकाम साबित हो रही है। हालांकि एसपी कार्तिकेय के.शर्मा के पदस्थापन होने पर लोगों की उम्मीद भी जगी थी। लेकिन उसका सपना चकनाचूर हो गया है। लगातार चोरी और छिनतई की घटना से अब आम लोग काफी परेशान हो गए है जिसको लेकर शहरवासी अपनी गाढ़ी कमाई बचाने के लिए रतजगा करने को मजबूर है। लेकिन चोरी एवं छिनतई की घटना थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है।

इसी आलोक में चोरों ने बुधवार की देर रात बरबीघा थाना क्षेत्र के गोला पर स्थित खरजम्मा मुहल्ले में सिद्धेश्वर प्रसाद के घर में चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया। इस क्रम में चोरो ने लगभग तीन लाख रुपए की जेवरात के साथ-साथ कीमती सामानों पर हाथ साफ़ किया है। घटना उस वक्त घटित हुई जब सिद्धेश्वर प्रसाद अपने पुत्र अरुण कुमार “जो पटना बैंक में नौकरी करता है” के यहां गए हुए थे। इसकी भनक मिलते ही चोरो ने घर में हाथ साफ कर लिया है। वहीं, घटना की सुचना मिलते ही पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर मामले की तफ्तीश में जुटी हुई है। इसकी सुचना मिलने के पश्चात एसपी ने पटना से स्कॉयड डॉग को मंगाया है, लेकिन कुछ ख़ास हाथ नहीं लगा है। अब बरबीघा पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज के सहारे चोरों तक पहुंचने के लिए अंधेरे में तीर मार रही है।

पड़ोसी ने ताला टूटे रहने पर मकान मालिक व पुलिस को दी सूचना
इस घटना का पता तब लगा जब पड़ोसी ने गुरूवार की सुबह देखा कि सिद्धेश्वर प्रसाद के मुख्य गेट का ताला टूटा हुआ है। चोरी की घटना की आशंका पर पड़ोसी कमलेश कुमार, पिंटू कुमार, भोला कुमार आदि ने इसकी सुचना सिद्धेश्वर प्रसाद को फोन करके दी। तत्पश्चात उन्होंने बरबीघा थाना को इसकी सुचना दिया। सुचना पर पहुंची बरबीघा पुलिस ने घर के अंदर जाकर देखा तो सारा सामान इधर उधर बिखरा पड़ा है। वहीं, चोरी की घटना मिलते ही सिद्धेश्वर प्रसाद एवं उनके पुत्र अरुण कुमार बरबीघा स्थित अपने घर पहुंचे और पुलिस से चोरो की गिरफ्तारी के लिए स्कॉयड डॉग की मांग की।

स्क्वाड डॉग से नहीं मिला सुराग
चोरी की सूचना मिलने पर एसपी कार्तिकेय के.शर्मा के पहल पर पटना से स्क्वाड डॉग मंगाया गया था। स्क्वाड डॉग की मदद से विभिन्न स्थानों की जांच की गई लेकिन, कोई सुराग हाथ नहीं लगा। जिसके पश्चात अब पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज की खंगाल रही है। जांचोपरांत बताया गया कि चोरी की घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद है। देखना यह है कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर बरबीघा पुलिस घटना का उदभेदन करने और चोर की गिरफ्तारी में कितनी कारगर साबित होती है। बरबीघा शहर वासियों ने पुलिस को चेतावनी दी है कि उनके द्वारा अगर अपराध पर नियंत्रण नहीं होता है, तो विरोध में बाजार को बंद किया जाएगा।

बरबीघा थाने में अज्ञात के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज
मकान मालिक सिद्धेश्वर प्रसाद के पुत्र अरुण कुमार ने पत्रकारों को बताया कि घटना के दिन उसके पिता पटना आए हुए। गुरूवार की सुबह पड़ोसियों ने चोरी होने की सुचना दी। जिसके बाद वह अपने पिता के साथ घर पहुंचा। जहां पाया कि उसका लगभग तीन लाख रुपए की जेवरात एवं अन्य कीमती सामानों को चोरों ने चोरी कर लिया है। इस मामले में बरबीघा थाना में अज्ञात चोरों के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज़ करायी गयी है।

उत्कृष्ट कार्य को ले एसपी ने किया था सम्मानित
एसपी कार्तिकेय के.शर्मा ने बरबीघा थाना क्षेत्र में कानून व्यवस्था को सफल बनाने एवं शराब बंदी कानून को सख्ती के साथ लागू कराने को लेकर प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया था। लेकिन उसके बाद क्षेत्र में लगातार चोरी की घटना में इजाफा हो रहा है। बुधवार को ही थाना के समीप बाइक सवार उच्चकों ने बैंक से 45000 रुपए निकालकर घर जा रहे एक शिक्षक का बैग फरार हो गए।

