धमकी:जमीन दाखिल-खारिज नहीं करने पर भाजपा नेता ने कर्मचारी को गाेली मारने की दी धमकी

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
शेखपुरा में एक भाजपा नेता के द्वारा जमीन की दाखिल खारिज जबरन कराने को लेकर कर्मचारी को धमकी दी गई है। इसको लेकर उक्त कर्मचारी के द्वारा से शेखपुरा थाना में आवेदन देकर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है। पीड़ित कर्मचारी नगर परिषद के जखराज स्थान स्थित आदर्श नगर निवासी विलास सिंह ने बताया कि गिरिहिंडा मोहल्ले के निवासी व भाजपा नेता राजीव कुमार सिन्हा एवं लखीसराय जिले के गरसंडा निवासी उत्पल दत्त के द्वारा उनके घर पर आकर बरबीघा में खरीदी गई एक विवादास्पद जमीन का जबरन दाखिल खारिज कराने का दबाव बनाया जा रहा था। विरोध करने पर उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी गई।

मामले की छानबीन की जा रही है

दिए गए आवेदन में उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा नेता सहित उक्त सभी लोग उनके पास आए और बोले कि बरबीघा के एक विवादास्पद जमीन का दाखिल खारिज नहीं करोगे तो गोलियां से छलनी कर दिया जाएगा। कर्मचारी के द्वारा दर्ज कराई गई प्राथमिकी में सुरक्षा की गुहार भी लगाई गई है। उधर पुलिस ने बताया कि आवेदन मिलने के बाद मामले की छानबीन की जा रही है। यह मामला बरबीघा नगर के हटिया मोड़ के पास एक विवादास्पद जमीन के खरीद बिक्री से जुड़ा हुआ है। इस मामले में भाजपा नेता की प्रतिक्रिया नहीं मिल सका है।

