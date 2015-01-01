पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदाता सूची:पंचायत चुनाव के लिए मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने को आज से चलेगा अभियान

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शेखपुरा में 19, जबकि बरबीघा विधानसभा में 13 नए मतदान केंद्र का होगा गठन, चुनाव की तैयारी में जुटा प्रशासन

जिला समाहरणालय के मंथन सभागार में मंगलवार को मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने को लेकर जन प्रतिनिधि के साथ बैठक किया गया। जिसकी अध्यक्षता अपर जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी प्रशांत शेखर के द्वारा किया गया। इस दौरान उन्होंने बताया कि 1400 निर्वाचकों के मानक के आधार पर मतदान केंद्रों का नियुक्तिकरण किया जाना है।

जिसको लेकर 169, शेखपुरा विधानसभा में 19 तथा 170, बरबीघा विधानसभा में 13 नए मतदान केंद्र का गठन किया जाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण 2020 कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत 16 दिसंबर मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने को कार्यक्रम किए जाएंगे। जिसमें 27 दिसंबर एवं 10 जनवरी को विशेष अभियान दिवस मनाया जाएगा। जिसके तहत सभी मतदान केंद्र स्तरीय पदाधिकारी को संबंधित मतदान केंद्रों का अद्यतन मतदाता सूची एवं पर्याप्त संख्या में पत्रों के साथ उपस्थित रहने के लिए निर्देश दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही बीएलओ की उपस्थिति सुनिश्चित कराने तथा कार्यों के अनुश्रवण के लिए उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी एवं संबंधित निर्वाचक निबंधन पदाधिकारी को कई निर्देश दिया गया। वही संबंधित प्रखंड के पर्यवेक्षकीय पदाधिकारियों से मतदान केंद्र सम्वद्ध कराते हुए सम्वद्ध मतदान केंद्रों के पर्यवेक्षण के लिए उनकी प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।

18 वर्ष पूरा करने वालों का भी जुटेगा नाम
मतदाता सूची में आपका नाम नहीं है ताे 16 दिसंबर से नाम जुड़वा सकते हैं। एक जनवरी तक आपकी उम्र 18 वर्ष हाे रही है ताे भी आपका नाम वाेटर लिस्ट में नाम जुड़ेगा। वहीं, मतदाता पहचान पत्र की त्रुटियों का संशोधन भी हो सकेगा। निर्वाचन विभाग ने इसके लिए 16 दिसंबर से दावा-आपत्ति दर्ज करने के लिए विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण-2021 कार्यक्रम घाेषित कर दिया है। विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण-2021 कार्यक्रम के तहत जिले में 01 जनवरी 2021 तक 18 वर्ष की उम्र सीमा पूरा करने वाले युवाओं का नाम मतदाता सूची में जुड़ सकेगा। इसके लिए युवाओं को अपने मतदान केन्द्र के बीएलओ से संपर्क कर फार्म 6 माध्यम से अपना नाम जुड़वा सकते हैं। जिसको लेकर जिला निर्वाचन शाखा के द्वारा तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। वहीं, विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण 2021 के तहत जोड़े गए नामों का 15 फरवरी 2021 तक मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन करना है।

मतदाता सूची के प्रारूप का प्रकाशन 16 दिसंबर को, दो दिन विशेष अभियान
मतदाता सूची के प्रारूप का प्रकाशन 16 दिसंबर 2020 काे हाेगा। उसी दिन से मतदाता सूची में नाम जाेड़ने-हटाने तथा नाम-पता सही कराने के लिए दावे व आपत्तियां बीएलओ के पास दर्ज कराई जा सकती है। दावा-आपत्तियां दर्ज करने की अंतिम तिथि 11 जनवरी है। वहीं, इसका निपटारा 1 फरवरी तक किया जाएगा। सारी प्रक्रिया के बाद 11 फरवरी काे अनुपूरक सूची की तैयारी की जाएगी। उसके बाद 15 फरवरी काे मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन होगा। इस बीच 27 दिसंबर व 10 जनवरी को विशेष अभियान दिवस मनेगा। इस दिन बीएलओ संबंधित मतदान केद्रों पर उपस्थित रहेंगे। उनके पास पर्याप्त संख्या में फाॅर्म उपलब्ध रहेगा। वहां पहुंचकर आप दावा-आपत्ति दर्ज करा सकते हैं।

कार्यक्रम की तैयारी पूरी
ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन नाम जोड़ने के साथ ही मतदाता पहचान पत्र की त्रुटियों का संशोधन भी हो सकेगा। यह अभियान 16 दिसम्बर से 11 जनवरी 21 तक चलेगा। मतदान केन्द्रों पर बीएलओ मौजूद रहेंगे।
-प्रशांत शेखर, जिला अवर निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी

