चुनाव:शेखपुरा विस में चेवाड़ा में पड़े सबसे अधिक 76.73% वोट

शेखपुरा5 घंटे पहले
  • जिला प्रशासन ने जारी किया मतदान का डाटा

शेखपुरा जिले के दोनों विधान सभा 169, शेखपुरा एवं 170, बरबीघा का स्टेचुट्टरी किया गया। दोनों विधानसभा ईवीएम मशीन को राजनीतिक प्रतिनिधियों, सामान्य ऑब्जर्वर,आरओ एवं अधिकारियों की उपस्थिति में ब्रजगृह को सील किया गया। इस बाबत डीपीआरओ ने बताया कि शेखपुरा विधानसभा में सबसे अधिक मतदान केंद्र संख्या 215 संस्कृतिक भवन चेवाड़ा में 76.73% एवं मतदान केंद्र संख्या 32 मध्य विद्यालय चाड़े पूर्वी भाग 40.16 प्रतिशत सबसे कम मतदान हुआ। वहीं, बरबीघा विधानसभा में सबसे अधिक मतदान मतदान केंद्र संख्या 192 मध्य विद्यालय हथियामा में 81.91.% एवं सबसे कम मतदान केंद्र संख्या 215 उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय जियनबीघा में 31.11 प्रतिशत हुआ। उन्होंने कहा कि बरबीघा विधानसभा में कुल मतदान की 119494 हुआ, जिसमें पुरुष का 54.13% और महिलाएं 51.7 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। बरबीघा विधानसभा में मतदान 53.07% हुआ। इसके अलावा शेखपुरा विधानसभा में कुल मतदान 143375 हुआ, जिसमें पुरुषों का मतदान प्रतिशत 55.95 एवं महिलाओं का मतदान प्रतिशत 56.106 रहा। शेखपुरा विधानसभा में मतदान का प्रतिशत 56.0196 हुआ।

