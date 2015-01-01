पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व:छठ व्रतियों ने किया खरना, 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू, पहला अर्घ्य आज

शेखपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  • छठव्रतियों की सुविधा के ख्याल से नगर क्षेत्र के सभी घाटों पर कपड़ा बदलने को चेंजिंग रूम बनाया गया

छठ व्रतियों ने दिनभर उपवास रखने के पश्चात संध्या पहर खरना के अवसर पर पूजा-अर्चना के बाद खीर-रोटी का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। इसके साथ ही छठव्रतियों का 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत आरम्भ हुआ। गुरूवार को व्रतियों उपवास रखकर, चावल, दाल, खीर, रोटी, पीठा आदि का बहुत ही स्वच्छता के साथ आम के जलावन से मिट्टी या पीतल के बर्तनों में प्रसाद बनाया। इसके साथ ही संध्या के छठव्रतियों ने पूजा अर्चना कर खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। इसके बाद घर-परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ ही सगे-संबंधियों, इष्ट-मित्रो के बीच खरना का प्रसाद खाने खिलाने का दौर देर रात तक जारी रहा। महापर्व के तीसरे दिन छठव्रती निर्जला रहते हुए शनिवार की शाम डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगी। जबकि रविवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही यह चार दिवसीय महापर्व सम्पन्न हो जायेगा।

छठ व्रतियों के लिए जिले के सभी छठ घाटों को तैयार कर लिया गया है। शहर के रतोइया नदी घाट, अरघौती पोखर, हसनगंज गुमटी, इन्दाय आदि छठ घाटों पर की जा रही तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। रतोइया नदी एवं अरघौती पोखर पर घाट में बैरिकेडिंग लगाया गया है। वहीं, बरबीघा के पुनेसरा स्थित मालती पोखर, गांधी सरोवर, तेउस सूर्य मंदिर छठ घाट, माउर गांव घाट आदि पर भी छठ व्रतियों की सुविधा को लेकर सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। इसी प्रकार अरियरी प्रखंड, चेवाड़ा प्रखंड, शेखोपुरसराय प्रखंड, घाटकुसुम्भा प्रखंड के विभिन्न गांवों में भी छठ घाटों पर अर्घ्य दिये जाने की लोग तैयारी में जुटे रहे। छठव्रतियों की सुविधा के ख्याल से नगर क्षेत्र के सभी घाटों पर कपड़ा बदलने को चेंजिंग रूम बनाया गया हैं। शहर के रतोइया नदी एवं अरघौती पोखर पर सबसे ज्यादा उमड़ने वाली भीड़ के मद्देनजर कई अस्थायी चेंजिंग रूम बनाए गए हैं।

रतोइया नदी घाट, अरघौती पोखर, हसनगंज गुमटी, इन्दाय घाट पर पड़ेगा अर्घ्य

छठ पूजा सामग्री की जमकर हुई खरीदारी
छठ पूजा को लेकर सभी बाजारों में पूजा सामग्री की खरीदारी को लेकर भीड़ लगी रही। फल की दुकानों पर सबसे ज्यादा भीड़ देखी गई। सेब, संतरा, केला, नारियल, ईख सहित अन्य फल सामग्रियों की भारी डिमांड को लेकर बाजार में सड़क किनारे सैकड़ों की संख्या में दुकानें सजी हुई थी। वहीं, लोगों ने खरना का प्रसाद बनाने को लेकर मिट्टी और पीतल के बर्तनों की भी खरीददरी की। इसके साथ ही अर्घ्य देने को लेकर सूप और देउरा की भी खरीददारी की गई। शहर के कटरा चौक, चांदनी चौक, दल्लू चौक, गिरिहिंडा चौक, बुधौली के बाज़ारों में भीड़ उमड़ी रही।

सड़कों की सफाई में जुटे रहे स्वयंसेवी
छठ घाटों पर पडने वाले अर्घ्य को लेकर लोगों ने शहर के प्रमुख सड़कों के साथ ही गलियों की साफ -सफाई करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी। शहर के गोला रोड महादेव स्थान सड़क में युवकों ने झाड़ू लेकर सड़कों की सफाई की। इसके साथ ही सड़कों को पाइप लगाकर पानी के जरिए धोकर सड़क को पूरी तरह से साफ करने में जुटे रहे। ऐसा ही नजारा अन्य इलाकों में भी देखा गया। खासकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में हर गांव में युवाओं की टोली सड़क और गांव की गलियों के साथ ही छठ घाटों की ओर जाने वाले सड़क की सफाई में जुटे रहे। जबकि कई स्थानों पर युवाओं की टोली छठ घाटों के इंतजाम को दुरुस्त करने में जुटे रहे। छठ पूजा को लेकर बड़ी संख्या में दूसरे प्रदेशों में काम करने वाले लोग अपने घर लौट रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को ट्रेन और बसों में लोगों को भारी भीड़ देखी गई। प्रदेश से लोग अपने परिवार के संग छठ त्योहार को धूमधाम से मनाने को पहुंच रहे हैं।​​​​​​​

बनाए गए सैकड़ों तोरण द्वार

छठ व्रतियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं के स्वागत में विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठनों, संस्थानों द्वारा सैकड़ों स्थान पर तोरण द्वार बनाये गये हैं। इसके साथ ही घाटों पर जाने वाली सडकों पर छठ व्रतियों के स्वागत के लिए रौशनी की व्यवस्था की गई है। जिससे की शाम को अँधेरा ढ़लने पर श्रद्धालुओं को किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं उठानी पड़े। वहीं, घाटों पर भी सामाजिक संगठनों के द्वारा टेंट लगाकर छठव्रतियों को हर प्रकार की सुविधा स्वयंसेवियों द्वारा व्यवस्था की जा रही है। इसके साथ ही सड़क के किनारे लाउडस्पीकर लगाकर छठ घाट आने वाले व्रतियों के स्वागत की तैयारी की गई है। जगह -जगह लाउडस्पीकर से छठ गीत बजाने से चारो ओर लोग भक्तिमय वातावरण में सराबोर हो गये है।
जाम के कारण रेंगते रहे वाहन
छठ पर्व को लेकर विभिन्न सामानों की खरीददारी करने को लेकर बाजारों में उमड़ी अप्रत्याशित भीड़ के कारण बाजार में जगह -जगह जाम लगने से लोगों को काफी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी। इसके कारण बाइक चालकों और अन्य चार पहिया वाहन चालकों को काफी कठिनाई उठानी पड़ी। लोगों की उमड़ी भीड़ से शाम के समय बाजार में जबरदस्त जाम लग गया। पूजा को लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से काफी संख्या में बाजार में पूजा सामग्री की खरीदारी करने भी लोग पहुंचे थे। फुटपाथी दुकानदारों के द्वारा सड़क किनारे दुकान सजाने से खरीददारी को पहुंचे लोगों की बाइक सड़क पर खड़ा करने को मजबूर होना पड़ा। जिसके कारण सड़कों पर जाम लगा रहा रेंगते नजर आए।

