सतर्कता:सदर अस्पताल में बढ़ रहे सर्दी और जुकाम के मरीज

शेखपुरा5 घंटे पहले
  25 से 30 प्रतिशत मरीज वायरल सर्दी, जुकाम के लिए पहुंच रहे है अस्पताल, कोरोना का सक

मौसम में बदलाव के साथ ही सदर अस्पताल में सर्दी और जुकाम के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। वहीं, जिले में गुरुवार को 13 नए मरीज मिलने से कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 2746 हो गई है। अब तक जिले में कुल 11 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा 2654 मरीज स्वास्थय होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। जबकि 90 मरीजों का इलाज डॉक्टरों की देख रेख में किया जा रहा है। इस बाबत एसएमओ डॉ.कृष्ण मुरारी प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि कुल 80 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखकर टेलीमेडिसिन के द्वारा बेहतर चिकित्सक के द्वारा उचित परामर्श तथा पूर्व सभी संक्रमित मरीजों को दवा आदि उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। साथ ही 10 मरीजों का इलाज कोविड केयर सेंटर में किया जा रहा है।

जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा कोरोना जांच में तेजी लाने को लेकर प्रतिदिन जिले के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में कोरोना शिविर लगाकर कोरोना जांच किया जा रहा है। निबंधन काउंटर पर कार्यरत स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने बताया कि ओपीडी में आने वाले कुल मरीजों में से 25 से 30 प्रतिशत वायरल सर्दी और जुकाम का इलाज करवाने पहुंच रहे हैं। ओपीडी में प्रतिदिन सैकड़ो मरीज विभिन्न बीमारियों का इलाज करवाने पहुंच रहे हैं। जिसमें 25 से 30 प्रतिशत वायरल सर्दी-जुकाम का इलाज करवाने पहुंच रहे हैं। एसएमओ ने कहा कि मौसम में बदलाव से लोग सामान्य सर्दी-जुकाम से प्रभावित हो सकते हैं। वहीं, दूसरी ओर पूरी दुनिया में कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण भी फैला हुआ है। संक्रमित होने पर भी लोगों को कुछ इसी तरह के लक्षण दिखाई पड़ते हैं। इस तरह की परिस्थिति आने पर लोगों को घबराना नहीं चाहिए और तुरंत सरकारी अस्पताल में जाकर चिकित्सक से परामर्श लेना चाहिए।
हाथों की सफाई और मुंह को ढंकना बेहद है जरूरी

डॉ.कृष्ण मुरारी प्रसाद ने कहा कि सर्दी-जुकाम को वायरस समझकर लोग अवसाद में आ जाते हैं। जबकि किसी भी स्थिति में घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। वायरस एक संक्रमित व्यक्ति से दूसरे व्यक्ति में ड्रॉपलेट के माध्यम से फैलता है। इसलिए स्वच्छता ही सरल व प्रभावी उपाय है। ठंड से लेकर कोरोना वायरस तक के लिए हाथों की सफाई और मुंह ढंकना जरूरी है। इसको लेकर उन्होंने कहा बाहर निकलते समय मुँह पर मास्क अवश्य लगाये तथा सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करे।

