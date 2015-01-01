पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कारोना का कहर:कोरोना की जांच 120230 के पार, 2884 पॉजिटिव

शेखपुरा5 घंटे पहले
जिले में कोरोना का ग्राफ एक बार फिर से रफ़्तार पकड़ने लगा है। इसलिए लोगों को पहले से अधिक सावधान,सतर्क और सुरक्षित रहने की जरुरत है। वहीं, जिले में कोरोना जांच का आकंड़ा 120230 पार कर चुका है। इनमें 2884 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। हालांकि 2860 लोग कोरोना की जंग जीत चुके हैं। आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो अब तक 1 लाख 20 हजार 200 से अधिक संदिग्धों की जांच की गई। इनमें 2884 पॉजिटिव पाए गए। वहीं, जिले में अभी भी 22 केस एक्टिव है। गौरतलब है कि पिछले दो दिनों में जिले से कुल 11 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। वहीं, सोमवार को 5 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए, जबकि रविवार को 6 मरीज। उनमें अधिकांश शहर के रहने वाले हैं। प्रखंडों के मुकाबले शहरों में ज्यादा कोरोना तेजी से आगे बढ़ रहा है। हालांकि यह रफ्तार कुछ दिन पहले काफी धीमी पड़ गई थी। एसीएमओ डॉ.कृष्ण मुरारी प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि लोगों काे कोविड गाइडलाइनों का पालन करना चाहिए। तभी यह लड़ाई हम जीत पाएंगे। सामाजिक जागरुकता की बदौलत ही हम इससे लड़ पाएंगे। जिले के लोगों की इम्यूनिटी बेहतर है। इसी वजह से जिले का रिकवरी रेट बेहतर है। गौरतलब है कि जिले में कोरोना का रिकवरी रेट 90 प्रतिशत से अधिक है। जिसके कारण 2884 लोग पॉजिटिव में से 2860 लोग कोरोना को हराकर ठीक हो चुके जो मजबूत इम्यूनिटी का बढ़िया उदाहरण है।

