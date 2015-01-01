पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यादगार जीत:जिले में भ्रष्टाचार पर अंकुश लगाना होगी पहली प्राथमिकता : विजय

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • दस वर्षों से काबिज जदयू विधायक को दी मात

शेखपुरा विधानसभा के निर्वाचित विधायक विजय सम्राट पिछले एक दशक से सक्रिय राजनीति में हैं। कांग्रेस से लेकर जनाधिकार पार्टी के सदस्य रह चुके हैं, वर्तमान में वह राजद के टिकट से चुनाव लड़े और शेखपुरा विधानसभा में 10 वर्षों से कब्ज़ा जमाये जदयू के मजबूत सीट को शिकस्त देते हुए विजय प्राप्त की है। विजय कुमार उर्फ विजय सम्राट शेखपुरा के दिग्गज सांसद राजो सिंह के प्रिय पात्र रहे है और राजनीति का ककहरा उन्हीं से सीखा है। शेखपुरा नगर पंचायत एवं नगर परिषद पर भी उनकी मजबूत पकड़ रही है।

दो बार अपने पिता पत्रकार रहे गंगा कुमार यादव को तथा एक बार अपने अनुज की पत्नी को चेयरमैन बना चुके है। पेशे से रियल स्टेट एवं खनन व्यवसायी करोबारी विजय सम्राट बड़े ही मिलनसार स्वाभव के है। लिहाजा युवाओं से उनका अच्छा लगाव देखा जाता है। बुजुर्ग एवम बुद्धिजीवियों के अलावा शेखपुरा के अगड़े समाज मे भी उन्हें सम्मान भाव से देखा जाता है। 2015 के चुनाव में विजय सम्राट राजद के टिकट हासिल करने के लिए एड़ी चोटी एक कर दी थी, लेकिन जदयू से गठबंधन हो जाने के कारण उन्हें टिकट नही मिल पाया। उसके बाद वह जाप के टिकट से लड़े।

राजद का टिकट पाकर समाज के सभी वर्गों का जीता विश्वास

विजय सम्राट के बारे में कहा जाता है कि वह स्वजातीय यादवों से अधिक लोकप्रिय दूसरे बिरादरी में है। यही कारण है कि राजद के टिकट पाकर भी वह अन्य वर्गों का वोट लेने में सफल रहे। चुनाव जीतने के बाद विजय सम्राट ने कहा कि प्रचार के दौरान उन्हें काफी बड़े बुजुर्गों का आशीर्वाद मिला था। गांव की कई महिलाएं एवं वृद्ध लोगों ने उन्हें तिलक लगाकर शेखपुरा में शांति एवं भाईचारा बनाए रखने की सलाह दी थी। यही कारण ही कि चुनाव जीतने के बाद भी वह बुजुर्गों का दिया गया सलाह कभी नही भूलेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि शेखपुरा में महिला चिकित्सक की पदस्थापना नही है लिहाजा जिले की आधी आबादी (महिलाओं) को भारी दिक्कत के सामना करना पड़ता है।

बोले- जनता के भरपूर सहयोग से मिला सेवा करने का मौका

शहर के इन्दाय मोहल्ला स्थित राजद कार्यालय में महागठबंधन का पहली प्रेसवार्ता का आयोजन किया गया गया। जिसमें महागठबंधन समर्थित राजद ने नवनिर्वाचित विधायक विजय सम्राट के साथ सीपीआई के जिला सचिव प्रभात पांडेय व माले के कमलेश कुमार मानव भी शामिल हुए। प्रेसवार्ता में निर्वाचित विधायक विजय सम्राट ने लोगों को बधाई दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता के भरपूर सहयोग से सेवा करने का मौका मिला है, जिसे वह पूरी ईमानदारी के साथ निभाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा जिले में भ्रष्टाचार चरम सीमा पर है, जिसको लेकर हमारी पहली प्राथमिकता भ्रष्टाचार को खत्म करनी होगी।

