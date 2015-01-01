पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सहकारिता:कृषकों के कम निबंधन पर डीसीओ को लगायी फटकार

शेखपुरा6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यदि किसी किसान को टहलाने या बरगलाने की मिली सूचना तो संबंधित अधिकारियों पर होगी सख्त कार्रवाई

डीएम इनायत खान ने अपने प्रकोष्ठ में धान अधिप्राप्ति की समीक्षात्मक बैठक की। जिसमें जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी मनोज कुमार सिंहने बताया कि जिले में 45000 किसानों का निबंधन हुआ है, लेकिन धान अधिप्राप्ति में मात्र 980 किसानों को निबंधित किया गया है।जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि सभी वंचित किसानों का निबंधन क्यों नहीं किया गया है। इसके लिए संबंधित किसान वसुधा केंद्र, ऑनलाइन, जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी के कार्यालय, सभी बीसीओ, सीओ के यहां निबंधन करा सकते हैं।

उन्होंने जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी को स्पष्ट निर्देश दिया कि 01 सप्ताह के अंदर सभी वंचित किसानों को निबंधन कराना सुनिश्चित करें। इसके लिए व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार करने का निर्देश दिया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले में 54 पैक्स में अध्यक्ष हैं। इस वित्तीय वर्ष में धान अधिप्राप्ति की अवधि 23 नवंबर से 31 मार्च 2021 तक निर्धारित किया गया है। सीएमआर प्राप्ति की अवधि 23 नवंबर से 30 जून 2021 तक निर्धारित किया गया है। इस वर्ष साधारण धान का दर 1868 रू प्रति क्विंटल निर्धारित किया गया है। जबकि धान ग्रेड ए की कीमत 1888 ₹ प्रति क्विंटल निर्धारित किया गया है।

धान की अधिप्राप्ति पर जोर, फोटो युक्त पहचान पत्र के सत्यापन के बाद ही होगा किसानों का ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण
जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी ने बैठक में बताया कि अभी बाजार में किसान ₹1200 प्रति क्विंटल धान की बिक्री कर रहे हैं। जिलाधिकारी ने चेतावनी देते हुए जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी को कहा कि शत-प्रतिशत किसानों को धान अधिप्राप्ति निर्धारित दर पर भुगतान करना सुनिश्चित करें। जिलाधिकारी ने स्पष्ट कहा कि पूर्ण पारदर्शिता के साथ धान अधिप्राप्ति करना सुनिश्चित करें। यदि किसी किसान को टहलाने या बरगलाने की सूचना प्राप्त होती है तो संबंधित अधिकारियों पर कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पूर्ण पारदर्शिता के साथ धान अधिप्राप्ति करें। जो किसान अपनी जमीन पर खेती नहीं करते हैं वैसे किसानों के ऑनलाइन पंजीयन के लिए भूमि की विवरणी के साथ फोटो युक्त पहचान पत्र के आधार पर आवेदन प्राप्त किए जाएंगे। ऐसे किसान खेती की जाने वाली भूमि एवं फोटोयुक्त पहचान पत्र के सत्यापन के बाद ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण करा सकते हैं।

ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण के आधार पर किसानों से लिया जाएगा धान

ऐसे किसानों के आवेदन के सत्यापन के लिए जिला स्तर प्रखंड स्तर पंचायत स्तर पर सहकारिता विभाग के द्वारा सत्यापन एवं ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण की व्यवस्था की गई है, ताकि किसी भी प्रकार की अनियमितता ना हो सके। किसानों का ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण आधारित डाटा बेस पर ही किसानों से धान क्रय किया जाएगा। सहकारिता विभाग द्वारा तैयार अधिप्राप्ति ऑनलाइन सॉफ्टवेयर किसान का ऑनलाइन डाटाबेस संधारित होगा। जिलाधिकारी ने स्पष्ट कहा कि 02 दिनों के अंदर धान का आवंटन की सीमा पंचायत वार निर्धारित कर संबंधित प्रतिवेदन देना सुनिश्चित करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमद इंदिरा के जमाने से कांग्रेस के ट्रबलशूटर माने जाते थे, सोनिया के सबसे करीबी सलाहकार थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें