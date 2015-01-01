पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदहाल व्यवस्था:बिहारशरीफ, लखीसराय व पटना से आते हैं डॉक्टर साहब, राह देखते लाचार मरीज

शेखपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉक्टर के इन्तजार में मरीज 
  • ड्यूटी में मनमानी से बदनाम हो रहा सरकारी अस्पताल, नहीं आना चाहते लोग
  • 8 बजे ड्यूटी वाले डॉक्टर 10 बजे तक भी नहीं पहुंचे, सीएस बोले- होगी कार्रवाई

शेखपुरा सदर अस्पताल में चिकित्सकों की ड्यूटी में मनमानी हावी है। इस वजह से आम लोगों को परेशानियां होती है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग पर सरकार द्वारा लाखों रुपए खर्च किए जाने के बावजूद भी व्यवस्था की कौन कहे, चिकित्सक ही सदर अस्पताल में नहीं रहते। जो भी चिकित्सक अस्पताल में पदस्थापित होते हैं नियमानुसार उनके आवासन की व्यवस्था या तो अस्पताल कैंपस में या वहां से कुछ ही दूरी पर होना अनिवार्य माना गया है। लेकिन सदर अस्पताल की स्थिति यह है कि कोई नालंदा से तो कोई लखीसराय से तो कोई पटना से तो कोई नवादा से ड्यूटी बजाता है। चिकित्सक समय पर कैसे अस्पताल पहुंचते होंगे या फिर यूं कहें की अस्पताल जाने की बजाए मोबाइल पर रास्ते में रहने का बहाना ढूंढ कर समय गुजार दिया करते हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ.वीर कुंवर सिंह ने कहा कि व्यवस्था में सुधार लाने के लिए सदर अस्पताल के साथ-साथ सभी पीएचसी का लगातार निरिक्षण किया जा रहा है। इस दौरान डयूटी से गायब रहने वाले डॉक्टरों पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ने सोमवार को सदर अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किये तो कोई चिकित्सक नहीं मौजूद थे।

महिलाएं करती रहीं डॉक्टर का इंतजार
आधा दर्जन से अधिक महिला मरीज 10 बजे के बाद अस्पताल में लगी कुर्सी पर बैठकर चिकित्सक के आने का इंतजार करती रही। महिला कुंती देवी, ममता देवी, पूनम देवी ने बताया कि 10 बजने को है लेकिन चिकित्सक अभी नहीं आए हैं। इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक भी सदर अस्पताल में उपस्थित नहीं पाए गए।

स्टाफ बोले- इमरजेंसी में फोन करना पड़ता है
दबे स्वर में नाम नहीं छापने के सवाल पर स्टाफ भी बताते हैं कि सदर अस्पताल में डॉक्टर साहब लोग मनमौजी तरीके से आते हैं या नहीं भी आते हैं। कोई इमरजेंसी केस आता है तभी डॉक्टर साहब को फोन करने पर साहब लोग आते हैं। आखिर इनके ऊपर किन का हाथ है। जो ड्यूटी बजाने की बजाए आराम फरमाना या यूं कहें कि अपने कार्यों में रहना इनकी नियति बनी है।

ड्यूटी की बजाय निजी अस्पतालों में प्रैक्टिस करते हैं कई चिकित्सक
जिले के विभिन्न सरकारी अस्पतालों के डॉक्टर अस्पतालों में ड्यूटी के बजाय अपने निजी अस्पतालों में प्रेक्टिस करते है। उनके निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों को सही -सही बीमारी की जानकारी मिलती है और उनका समुचित इलाज भी किया जाता है, लेकिन सरकार से लाखों रुपया वेतन पाने वाले इन डॉक्टरो की सरकारी अस्पताल में आखिर क्या हो जाता है कि मरीज़ों का इलाज करने में कतराते है। हद तो यह है कि कई सरकारी चिकित्सक सदर अस्पताल के मुख्य गेट के सामने अपनी क्लिनिक चला रहे है।

बिना मास्क दिखीं स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
सदर अस्पताल के कैंपस में तो बिना मास्क के चलना समझ में आता है लेकिन अस्पताल के अंदर जब महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मी सहित अन्य कर्मी भी बिना मास्क के रहें तो इसे क्या माना जाए लापरवाही या फिर मनमानी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के ही द्वारा बार-बार अन्य लोगों को कोरोनावायरस से बचाव के लिए मास्क लगाने की नसीहत दी जाती है।

