पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:कोरोना संकट के कारण जिले में पहली बार आज लगायी जाएगी ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत

शेखपुरा9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संकट के कारण जिले में पहली बार ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत आज लगेगी। ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत के माध्यम से लोग घर बैठे ही वर्षों से लंबित केसों से छुटकारा पा सकेंगे। निजी तकनीकी एजेंसी इसमें मदद करेगी। इसमें अदालतों, बैंक, बीमा कंपनियों के अलावा सरकारी विभागों में लंबित सुलहनीय मामले का निबटारा होगा। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के सचिव राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि बैंकों में लंबित लोन केस, एनपीए, बिजली बिल, अदालतों में लंबित सुलहनीय आपराधिक व पारिवारिक मामले के अलावा श्रम, राज्य, वाहन दुर्घटना क्लेम केस व राजस्व आदि से जुड़े मामलों का निष्पादन दोनों पक्ष के सुलह समझौता के आधार पर होगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि इसके लिए न्यायालय में लंबित 192 मामलों का निपटारे हेतु चयनित किया गया है। जिसमें बैंक के कुल 35 मामले शामिल है। इसको लेकर कुल 5 पीठ का गठन किया गया है। प्रथम पीठ में परिवार बाद न्यायालय के हसीमउद्दीन अंसारी, द्वितीय पीठ में एडीजे- 02 ग़यासुद्दीन, तृतीय पीठ में सीजेएम संजय सिंह, चतुर्थ पीठ में एसीजेएम विवेकानंद प्रसाद एवं पांचवा पीठ में मुंसिफ न्यायालय में जिगर शाह शामिल रहेंगे।सचिव राजेश कुमार ने कहा कि ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत में खास बात यह है कि लोग मामले के निबटारा के लिए सिविल कोर्ट परिसर नहीं पहुंचेंगे। इसकी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गयी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें