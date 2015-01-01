पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिजल्ट:शेखपुरा के विजय बने सम्राट

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • विजय सम्राट को मिले 56365 वोट जबकि जदयू के रणधीर कुमार सोनी 6116 मत के भारी अंतर से रहे पीछे

एक लंबे अरसे के बाद शेखपुरा विधानसभा की राजनीति ने एक नयी करवट ली है। शेखपुरा से राजद प्रत्याशी विजय सम्राट की शानदार जीत ने कई राजनीतिक पंडितों के आकलन को फेल कर दिया और शेखपुरा के राजनीतिक इतिहास में एक नया अध्याय जोड़ दिया। विजय सम्राट को शेखपुरा के 56365 लोगों का साथ मिला, जबकि उनके मुख्य प्रतिद्वंद्वी रहे निवर्तमान विधायक व जदयू प्रत्याशी रणधीर कुमार सोनी को 50249 मत मिले। इस तरह 6116 मतों से 27 वें राउंड में विजय सम्राट विजेता घोषित किए गए। हार का आदेश देख साढ़े पांच बजे शाम में ही शेखपुरा के निवर्तमान विधायक रणधीर कुमार सोनी अपने समर्थकों के साथ बुझे मन से मतगणना केंद्र छोड़कर चले गए। विजय सम्राट की जीत ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि मेहनत कभी बेकार नहीं जाती।

बताया जा रहा है कि शेखपुरा के राजद प्रत्याशी विजय सम्राट ने लॉकडाउन के दरम्यान मानवता दिखाते हुए बड़े पैमाने जरूरतमंदों को आर्थिक एवं राशन सामग्री पहुंचाकर मदद की थी। बताया यह भी जा रहा है कि कोरोना संकट में बेरोजगार हुए शेखपुरा के कई प्रवासी मजदूरों को मोबाइल रिचार्ज से लेकर उसके खाते में आवश्यकतानुसार राशि एवं बस से वापस आने के लिए किराया तक उपलब्ध कराया था। जिसके वजह से चुनाव के दौरान युवाओं की एक बड़ी तादाद विजय सम्राट के समर्थन में देखे गए थे। उसी का परिणाम मतगणना के दौरान सामने आया। इतना ही नहीं कहा यह भी जा रहा है कि पिछले चार माह से बिना टिकट का परवाह किए वह गांव-गांव घर-घर जाकर बिना जाति धर्म का भेद किये अपने मिशन में लगा हुआ था। जिसका उनके मतदान के दौरान अच्छा फायदा मिला।

भ्रष्टाचार व स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था को सुधारना प्राथमिकता
जैसा की अपने चुनावी घोषणा पत्र में विजय सम्राट ने शेखपुरा की बदहाल स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था को पटरी पर लाने का संकल्प लिया था। जीतने के बाद मतगणना केंद्र में पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा की उनकी पहली प्राथमिकता स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा एवं सरकारी दफ्तरों में भष्ट्राचार को सुधारना है। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता ने उन्हें जिस उम्मीद से वोट दिया है वह जनता की उम्मीद को पूरा करने के लिए रात-दिन लगे रहेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि अपराध मुक्त शेखपुरा बनाना उनकी दूसरी प्राथमिकता होगी। पुलिस पेट्रोलिंग को दुरुस्त कराना, आवारा, लफंगे, मनचले किस्म के लड़कों को सही मार्ग पर लाने के लिए सुझाव के साथ दंडात्मक कार्रवाई भी करानी होगी तो वह प्रशासन की मदद से इसे करने में हिचकेंगे नहीं।
जीत के बाद बधाइयां देने वालों का लगा रहा तांता
शेखपुरा में राजद की जीत के बाद शिक्षाविदों, व्यवसायि यों, बुद्धिजीवियों एवं मेहनतकश मजदूरों के द्वारा लगातार नवनिर्वाचित विधायक को बधाइयां मिल रही है। बधाई देने वालों में कई प्रत्याशी भी दिखे जो मतगणना केंद्र से निकलने के बाद लगातार फोन से विजय सम्राट को बधाई देते देखे गए। इसमें से लोजपा प्रत्याशी इमाम गजाली, गौतम कुमार निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी, राजपा से दिलीप कुमार आदि ने बधाई दी है। इस बीच कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष सुन्दर सहनी, राजद के अध्यक्ष संजय सिंह, सीपीआई के जिला सचिव प्रभात पांडेय, भावेश भारती, रिटायर्ड डीएसपी राधेश्याम सिंह, पंकज सिंह आदि ने बधाई दी। बधाई देने वाले लोगों ने कहा कि सम्राट के विधायक बनने से इलाके का पूरा विकास होने की उम्मीद है।

