विधानसभा चुनाव:कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच वज्रगृह में सील हुआ ईवीएम, सीसीटीवी से की जाएगी निगरानी

शेखपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  • विभिन्न पार्टियों के समर्थक कर रहे हैं वज्रगृह की निगरानी, समाहरणालय में पसरा सन्नाटा

जिले के दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्र में शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से मतदान संपन्न हो गया। वहीं, पूरे जिले में लगभग 56% मतदान किया गया। जिसमें से शेखपुरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 56.22 प्रतिशत जबकि बरबीघा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 55.66% मतदान किया गया। वही देर शाम मतदान खत्म होने के पश्चात सभी मतदान कर्मी अपने-अपने ईवीएम को लेकर जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में बने वज्रगृह में उपस्थित हुए। जहां सभी दंडाधिकारी एवं त्याशी के जनप्रतिनिधि की उपस्थिति में पूरी सुरक्षा के साथ सील कर दिया गया। वही, सभी ईवीएम मशीन की निगरानी को लेकर लगातार विभिन्न प्रत्याशी के जनप्रतिनिधि लगातार स्ट्रांग रूम के बाहर निगरानी में बैठे हुए हैं। साथ ही अधिकारी भी ईवीएम मशीन की सुरक्षा में लगे हैं।

इसको लेकर बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल को भी तैनात किया गया है। गौरतलब है कि शेखपुरा जिले के दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कुल 21 प्रत्याशी अपने अपना भाग्य आजमा रहे हैं। जिसमें सभी प्रत्याशियों का किस्मत फिलहाल जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय स्थित ब्रजगृह में बंद है जो 10 नवंबर को खोला जाएगा। जिनके बाद उनके किस्मत का फैसला होगा। वहीं, चुनाव के बाद समाहरणालय में अधिकांश कार्य बंद हैं। जिसके कारण समाहरणालय परिसर में सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। लेकिन अधिकारी कर्मचारी का आवाजाही लगा हुआ है।

16 सीसीटीवी व सीआरपीएफ जवान वज्रगृह की निगरानी में
उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी प्रशांत शेखर ने बताया कि चुनाव के बाद सभी ईवीएम को जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय स्थित ब्रजगृह में लाया जा चुका है। जहां कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच ईवीएम को ब्रजगृह में सील किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि सुरक्षा को लेकर ब्रजगृह में 16 सीसीटीवी लगाया गया है। इसके साथ ही 3 लेयर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था भी की गयी है। जिसमें पहले लेयर में सीआरपीएफ के जवान को तैनात किया गया है ।

02 नबम्बर से कार्यालयों में कार्य सुचारु होने के आसार

चुनाव की वजह से सरकारी दफ्तरों में अन्य कार्यों को शिथिल करते हुए सिर्फ चुनाव कार्यों को प्रथमिकता दी जा रही थी। जिस वजह से सामान्य कार्य प्रभावित हो रहा था। अब चुनाव सम्पन्न हो गया है लेकिन 30 अक्टूबर को हजरत मुहम्मद साहब का जन्मदिन छुट्टी तथा अगले दिन 31 को शनिवार एवं 1 नबम्बर को छुट्टी है। लिहाजा इन छुट्टियों को इस्तेमाल करने के लिए कई कर्मी थकान मिटाने के लिए घर चले गए है।

