जुर्माना:ओवरलोड वाहन चालकों से वसूला गया जुर्माना

शेखपुरा5 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को चेवाड़ा थाना के पास सड़क सुरक्षा महीना को लेकर वाहन चेकिंग अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान एमवीआई (मोटरयान निरीक्षक) राजीव रंजन के द्वारा वाहन चेकिंग अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान सड़क पर से गुजरने वाले सभी वाहनों की परमिट, फिटनेस, इंश्योरेंस, प्रदूषण की जांच की गई। साथ ही साथ ओवरलोडिंग वाहनों की भी जांच की गई। इस बाबत जानकारी देते हुए मोटरयान निरीक्षक राजीव रंजन ने बताया कि इस दौरान चेवाड़ा थाने के पास वाहन जांच के दौरान चार वाहन को जब्त किया गया है, जिसमें ट्रक, पिकअप सहित अन्य वाहन शामिल है। इस दौरान परमिट, इंश्योरेंस और ओवरलोड को लेकर इन चार वाहन मालिक के ऊपर 1 लाख 50 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया है। जुर्माना की राशि वसूल करने के बाद सभी वाहन को छोड़ दिया जाएगा। राजीव रंजन ने बताया कि परमिट, फिटनेस, इंश्योरेंस और प्रदूषण फैल रखने वाले वाहन चालक को अब किसी भी कीमत पर बख्शा नहीं जाएगा और उसके साथ ही ओवरलोड लेकर चलने वाले वाहन चालक से भी जुर्माना वसूल किया जाएगा।

