लाखों की संपत्ति जलकर राख:चांदनी चौक के पास कपड़ा की दुकान में लगी आग, लाखों की संपत्ति जलकर राख

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
शहर के पॉश इलाके चांदनी चौक के समीप एक रेडीमेड कपड़े में एकाएक आग लगी। इस दौरान अफरा तफरी का माहौल बन गया। इस दौरान स्थानीय लोगों ने दमकल को सूचना दिया। जिसके बाद मौके पर पंहुची दमकल ने दो घंटे की मशक्कत से आग काबू पा लिया है। हालांकि इस आगजनी की घटना में एक लाख रुपये की अधिक के कपड़े जलकर राख हो गया है। इस बाबत स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि कृष्णा ड्रेसेज नामक रेडीमेड कपड़े के दुकान में अचानक आग लग गयी। इस दौरान दुकानदार उमेश चौधरी द्वारा शोर मचाने पर स्थानीय दुकानदार आदि ने आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन सफल नही होने पर दमकल को सूचना दिया। तत्पश्चात दमकल ने आग पर काबू पाया। आग लगने का कारण शार्ट सर्किट बताया जा रहा है। वहीं, आग लगने की सूचना पर देखने के लिए दुकान के समीप लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ी हुई है।

