नहाय-खाय आज:महापर्व छठ का चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान आज से

  • शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को दिया जायेगा अर्घ्य, शनिवार को सूर्योदय पर अर्घ्य के साथ होगा पर्व का समापन

लोक आस्था व सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ का चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान बुधवार से शुरू होगा। 18 नवंबर को नहाय-खाय, 19 नवंबर को खरना, 20 नवंबर को संध्याकालीन अ‌र्घ्य और 21 नवंबर को प्रात:कालीन अ‌र्घ्य के साथ यह अनुष्ठान संपन्न होगा। कार्तिक मास शुक्ल पक्ष के चौथ से शुरू होने वाला छठ महापर्व सप्तमी को संपन्न होगा। इस बाबत पंडित बालकांत पांडेय ने बताया कि 17 नवंबर को सुबह 07.15 तक द्वितीया एवं उसके बाद तृतीया शुरू हो जाता है। 18 नवंबर बुधवार को चतुर्थी है। इसी दिन से छठ पूजा का चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरू हो जाएगा। 19 नवंबर पंचमी को खरना पूजा, 20 नवंबर षष्ठी को संघ्याकालीन अ‌र्घ्य और 21 नवंबर सप्तमी शनिवार को उगताचल सूर्य को अ‌र्घ्य पड़ेगा।

इस महापर्व को सूर्यषष्ठी का पर्व भी कहा जाता है। नहाय-खाय के दिन से व्रतियों का नियम-निष्ठा शुरू हो जाता है। इस दिन व्रती स्नान, पूजा-पाठ के बाद बिना लहसून-प्याज का कद्दू की सब्जी और अरवा चावल ग्रहण करती हैं। दूसरे दिन खरना को शाम में पूरे नियम-निष्ठा के साथ पूजा-अर्चना की जाती है। इसमें गुड़ का बना खीर, पूरी, केला आदि प्रसाद में चढ़ाया जाता है। छठव्रती द्वारा प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के बाद परिवार के अन्य सदस्य इसे ग्रहण करते हैं। इसके साथ ही छठव्रती का 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो जाएगा जो उगताचलगामी सूर्य को अ‌र्घ्य के बाद ही टूटता है। तीसरे दिन संध्या कालीन अ‌र्घ्य और चौथे दिन प्रात:कालीन अ‌र्घ्य होगा। इधर छठ पर्व को लेकर बाजार में सूप, दौउरा, नारियल, फल आदि की दुकान सजने लगी है। फिलहाल बाजार में खरीदार काफी कम जुट रहे हैं। भैयादूज के बाद छठ के बाजार में रौनक आने लगेगी। वैसे तो बाजार में सूप, दौउरा, नारियल की बिक्री दीवाली से पहले से हो रही है। अब इन सामानों की बिक्री तेज हो जाएगी।

गुरुवार को होगा खरना का आयोजन, महापर्व की खरीदारी के लिए बाजारों में जुटे लोग, माहौल भक्तिमय हुआ
तेउस के सूर्य मंदिर में छठ के लिए दूर-दूर से आते हैं व्रती

जिले के बरबीघा प्रखंड अंतगर्त तेउस गांव स्थित सूर्य मंदिर में छठ व्रत को लेकर लोक आस्था का प्रमुख स्थल बन गया है। श्रद्धा व मान्यता के कारण दूर-दूर लोकप्रिय हो चुके यह सूर्य मंदिर में सालों भर श्रद्धालु जुटे रहते है। मंदिर के व्यस्थापक अमर किशोर कहते है कि चैत और कार्तिक माह के पूरे दिन ग्रामीणों की सहयोग से मंदिर, घाट तथा गलियों की सफाई विशेष तौर पर की जाती है। सुरक्षा के मद्देनज़र जिला प्रशासन द्वारा पूरी चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था की जाती है। इस मंदिर की नींव वर्ष 2001 में ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से महेंद्र नारायण ने रखा था और धीरे-धीरे यह विशाल मंदिर बन गया है। छठ पर्व के मौके पर शेखपुरा व नालंदा जिले के आसपास के 35 से 40 गांव के लोग छठ करने पहुंचते है। फिलहाल इस मंदिर में गाँव के ही रिटायर्ड शिक्षक अमर किशोर सिंह द्वारा प्रतिदिन प्रवचन दिया जाता है। जिसे सुनने के लिए गांव के बुजुर्ग व महिलाएं आते है। साथ ही प्रत्येक रविवार को दूर-दूर से भक्त भगवान सूर्य की पूजा को आते हैं।

छठ मिट्टी के चूल्हे का है खास महत्व
छठ पर्व में मिट्टी के चूल्हे का खास महत्व होता है। छठव्रतियों शुद्ध मिट्टी और गेहूं का भूसा, दोनों को मिलाकर मिट्टी के चूल्हे बनाते हैं। मिट्टी के चूल्हे बनाती छठव्रती सरिता देवी, कौशल्या देवी, गीता देवी, अरुणा देवी ने बताया कि छठ पूजा आरंभ करने से पहले छठव्रतियों ने गंगा स्नान किया। फिर, छठ पूजा की तैयारी मिट्टी के चूल्हे बनाकर शुरू किया। महिलाओं ने बताया कि छठ का प्रसाद मिट्टी के चूल्हे पर बनाया जाता है। ​​​​​​​

