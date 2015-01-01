पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:नजराना लिए काम कराएं : विधायक

इस्लामपर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विभागों के पदाधिकारियों के साथ विधायक राकेश रोशन ने की बैठक, भ्रष्टाचार पर बरसें

प्रखंड कार्यालय के प्रशिक्षण भवन में विधायक राकेश रौशन ने प्रखंड के विभिन्न विभाग के पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की।

बैठक में स्वास्थ्य और बाल विकास परियोजना के पदाधिकारी अनुपस्थित थे। बैठक में विधायक ने स्पष्ट रूप से कहा कि प्रखंड के कार्यालयों में भ्रष्टाचार व्याप्त है। बिना नजराना दिए जनता का कोई काम नहीं होता है। उन्होंने साफ कहा कि प्रखंड को पूरी तरह भ्रष्टाचारमुक्त बनाया जाएगा। सरकार द्वारा मिलने वाली आवास, पेंशन, अनाज, राशन कार्ड में किसी तरह की गड़बड़ी बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। जब तक समाज के अंतिम पायदान पर रहने वाले व्यक्ति का विकास नही होगा तब तक विकास की बात सोचना बेमानी होगी।

उन्होंने माह में एक दिन प्रखंड में जनता दरबार लगाने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी कार्यालय में हर सोमवार को जनता दरबार लगाकर जनता की समस्या को सुना जायेगा। उप्रमुख शैलेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने भी भ्र्ष्टाचार बंद करने की बात कही। मुखिया संघ के अध्यक्ष युगेश्वर गोप ने कहा कि प्रखंड से लेकर पंचायत स्तर तक भ्रष्टाचार की गंगा बह रही है। उप मुख्य पार्षद एजाज अहमद ने कहा कि आवास योजना में कमीशनखोरी व भ्रष्टाचार नहीं चलेगी। थानाध्यक्ष शरद कुमार रंजन ने कहा कि वाहनों से अवैध वसूली करते पकड़े जाने पर कार्रवाई की जायेगी। बीडीओ चंदन कुमार ने कहा कि गडबड़ी में सुधार कर विकास कार्यो में तेजी लायी जायेगी।

इस मौके पर प्रखंड प्रमुख प्रतिनिधि मिथलेश यादव, पंचायत राज पदाधिकारी सुरेंद्र कुमार पाल, खुदागंज थानाध्यक्ष अनील कुमार, रवि सिंह, सुनील सिंह, सिद्धि सदन गिरी, उमेश पासवान, उपेंद्र सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें