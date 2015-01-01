पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक में निर्णय:सबसे पहले स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को लगेगा टीका

शेखपुरा9 घंटे पहले
  • कोविड-19 वैक्सीन के रखरखाव को लेकर बैठक में अधिकािरयों ने किया विचार-विमर्श

जिला समाहरणालय के मंथन सभा कक्ष में कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन के रखरखाव आदि के संबंध में समीक्षात्मक बैठक हुई। जिसमें डीडीसी सत्येंद्र प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि जिला टास्क फोर्स के समान सभी प्रखंडों में ब्लॉक टास्क फोर्स की बैठक आयोजित कर जिसमें आशा, सेविका, मुखिया, जनप्रतिनिधि आदि को भी शामिल किया जाए। वहीं, कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचने के लिए सभी जिले वासियों को टीका उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा, लेकिन प्रथम फेज में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों और कर्मियों को टीका सुलभ कराई जाएगी।

इसके बाद आशा सेविका, सहायिका फ्रंट लाइन पर लड़ने वाले को यह टीका दी जाएगी। कोविड-19 के वैक्सीनेशन के रखरखाव के संबंध में एसीएमओ डॉ.कृष्ण मुरारी प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि सभी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में रखरखाव के लिए डीप फ्रीजर लगाई जा रही है। सभी डीप फ्रीजर में कोविड-19 के वैक्सीनेशन को सुरक्षित रखा जाएगा। सिविल सर्जन डॉ.वीर कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि सभी स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों आशा, आईसीडीएस कर्मियों का डाटा अपलोड करना है, जिसके लिए आधार कार्ड के अलावे एक आई कार्ड होना जरूरी है।

आईसीडीएस, शिक्षा और सूचना विभाग को प्रचार-प्रसार करने का निर्देश
निजी प्रैक्टिस करने वाले सभी डॉक्टरों को भी डेटाबेस अपलोड करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। कोविड-19 के टीके के रखरखाव के लिए जिला पशुपालन पदाधिकारी के कार्यालयों में सुरक्षित टीका रखा जाएगा। कोविड-19 के वैक्सीनेशन को व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार करने के लिए डीडीसी ने कहा कि आईसीडीएस, शिक्षा एवं जिला जनसंपर्क अधिकारी को व्यापक प्रचार प्रसार करना होगा। सदर अस्पताल में विगत 4 माह से एक भी सिजेरियन नहीं हुआ है जिस पर चिंता व्यक्त की गई।

