छापेमारी:प्लेस ऑफ सेफ्टी में मिला गांजा और भांग

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • दो मोबाइल, गुटखा, खैनी का डिब्बा जब्त, कैदियों के वायरल वीडियो पर की गई छापेमारी

शेखपुरा के मटोखर स्थित प्लेस ऑफ़ सेफ्टी में छापेमारी की गई। इस छापेमारी के दौरान बाल कैदियों के पास से दो मोबाइल, गांजा, भांग, गुटखा, खैनी का डिब्बा जब्त किया गया है।

कैदियों से आपतिजनक समान मिलने पर इस प्लेस आफ सेफ्टी के अधीक्षक एवं कर्मियों का बयान दर्ज़ कर उससे स्पष्टीकरण की मांग की गयी है। छापेमारी का नेतृत्व कर रहे एएसडीओ राजीव कुमार, डीएसपी राजवंश सिंह, एसडीओ निशांत एवं सहायक निदेशक बाल संरक्षण इकाई डॉ.अर्चना कुमारी के द्वारा किया गया। निरीक्षण के दौरान बाल कैदियों के कमरे से आपत्तिजनक सामान मिलने पर वहां कार्यरत कर्मियों को जमकर फटकार लगायी गयी तथा उनके विरुद्ध प्रतिवेदन जिलाधिकारी को भेजने की बात एसडीओ निशांत के द्वारा बताई गयी है। उन्होंने बताया कि बाल कैदियों के पास से मोबाइल, गांजा आदि मिलना बेहद गंभीर मामला है।

लिहाजा सामान आपूर्ति करने वाले कर्मियों की पहचान कर उस पर कार्रवाई करने की बात बताई जा रही है। हालाँकि रिपोर्ट अभी गोपनीय है, कार्रवाई के बाद ही दोषी कर्मियों के नाम का खुलासा हो पायेगा। इस दौरान सभी बाल कैदियों को भी सख्त निर्देश दिए गए है कि आपत्तिजनक सामान रखना गैरकानूनी है इसके लिए उसे दण्डित भी किया जा सकता है। तीन साल पूर्व सुरक्षित स्थान से रात्रि में एक साथ नौ बाल कैदी फरार हो गए थे जिसको लेकर सघन जाँच कराई गयी थी और उसमें तीन कर्मी बर्खास्त किये गए थे। वर्तमान में कुल प्लेस ऑफ़ सेफ्टी में 71 बाल कैदी आवासित है जो विभिन्न जघन्य कांडों के आरोपित है।

उक्त सभी बाल कैदी विभिन्न जिलों के रहनेवाले बताए जाते है। विदित हो कि हाल के दिनों बाल गृह एवं बालिका गृह काफी चर्चा में रहा है। हाल ही मैं शेखपुरा की एक बालिका जो बेगूसराय बालिका गृह में आवासित थी आत्महत्या कर ली थी, जिसको लेकर काफी चर्चाएं हो रही है।

