मारी गोली:दीपनगर में बदमाशों ने मिट्‌टी का उठाव कर रहे मजदूर को मारी गोली

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
दीपनगर थाना अंतर्गत महानंदपुर गांव में मंगलवार को बदमाशों ने मिट्‌टी उठाव कर रहे मजदूर को गोली मार दी। घटना से गांव में अफरातफरी मच गई। ग्रामीण, जख्मी रामदेव मांझी के पुत्र वीरन मांझी को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल अस्पताल लाएं। गोली मजदूर के बांए हाथ को चीरती हुई दाएं हाथ में जा धंसी थी। वारदात को अंजाम दे बदमाश अंडरग्राउंड हो गए। सूचना पाकर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर घटना की जांच में जुट गई। घटना के संबंध में बताया जा रहा है कि मिट्‌टी उठाव को ले गांव में पूर्व से विवाद चला आ रहा था।

वाहन मालिक करण कुमार ट्रैक्टर में मिट्‌टी लोड करा रहे थे। तभी करीब अाधा दर्जन बदमाश आ धमके और फायरिंग करने लगे। उसी दौरान उठाव में लगे मजदूर को गोली लग गई। जिससे मौके पर भगदड़ मच गई। ग्रामीणों की मानें तो बदमाश ट्रैक्टर मालिक को निशाना बनाने की फिराक में थे। निशाना चूकने से गोली का शिकार मजदूर हो गया। थानाध्यक्ष मुश्ताक अहमद ने बताया कि जख्मी के बयान पर केस दर्ज किया गया है। जिसमें फतेहली निवासी मनोज सिंह और रतन यादव को आरोपित किया गया है। मजदूर ने बताया कि मनोज सिंह के पास उसका मजदूरी बकाया था। मांगने पर बदमाश ने गोली मार दी।

