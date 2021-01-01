पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्रांती:1942 की अगस्त क्रांति में युवाओं ने थाना, रजिस्ट्री कार्यालय पर फहरा दिया था तिरंगा

शेखपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शेखपुरा जिला के युवाओं ने भी देश की स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में अपनी बढ़-चढ़कर अपनी अहम भूमिका निभाई थी। आज 72वां गणतंत्र दिवस है। इस अवसर पर इन वीर सपूतों को याद करने की जरूरत है। ताकि देश के भविष्य उसकी गाथा को अपनी जीवन में शामिल कर सकें। 8 अगस्त 1942 के कांग्रेस के मुंबई अधिवेशन में महात्मा गाँधी द्वारा आहूत की गई अगस्त क्रांति में शेखपुरा जिले के युवाओं अहम भूमिका निभाई थी। बरबीघा थाना में 12 अगस्त 1942 को एक सार्वजनिक सभा हुई और 16 अगस्त को डाकघर तथा डाकबंगला चौराहे पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया गया।

इसका नेतृत्व माउर गांव निवासी जगदीश प्रसाद सिंह, शेरपर गांव निवासी कैलाश प्रसाद सिंह, राजेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह ने किया। इन कांग्रेसियों के भय से स्थानीय थाना सात दिनों तक बंद रहा। 23 अगस्त 1942 को एक दर्जन गोरे सैनिकों ने बरबीघा के समीपवर्ती अलीनगर मुहल्ले के भगवती चरण वर्मा एवं तेउस गांव निवासी श्रीकृष्ण मोहन प्यारे सिंह को गिरफ्तार करने में सफलता मिली थी। 1942 में थाना कांग्रेस कमिटी शेखपुरा के सभापति चुनकेश्वर प्रसाद और मंत्री सिद्वेश्वर शर्मा थे। 16 अगस्त को शेखपुरा थाना और रजिस्ट्री कार्यालय पर राष्ट्रीय झंडा फहराया गया था। स्कूल में भी हड़ताल रही, रेल लाइन भी बाधित की गई थी।

डॉ.श्री कृष्ण सिंह, कृष्ण मोहन प्यारे सिंह उर्फ लाला बाबू, जगदीश प्रसाद सिंह, कृष्ण मोहन प्यारे सिंह उर्फ लाला बाबू,राजेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह आदि ने अज़ादी में निभायी थी भूमिका

बिहार केसरी वकालत छोड़ इस स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में हुए थे शामिल
देश की स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में बरबीघा के माउर गांव निवासी डॉ.श्रीकृष्ण सिंह अपनी युवा अवस्था में वकालत के प्रैक्टिस को छोड़कर कूदे और युवा अवस्था में अपने नेतृत्व के बुते वह पुरे बिहार में स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन के बड़े नायक बने। 1887 में जन्मे श्री कृष्ण सिंह ने प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा अपने गांव के प्राइमरी स्कूल से की। छात्रवृति पाकर आगे की पढ़ाई के लिए मुंगेर जिला स्कूल में भर्ती हुए। 1914 में एलएलबी की डिग्री कोलकाता से की। 1916 में उनकी पहली मुलाकत महात्मा गाँधी से बनारस में हुई। जिसके बाद वह पूरी तरह से देश के स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन ने कूदे पड़े। 1922 में उन्हें पहली बार गिरफ्तार किया गया। 1923 में वह ऑल इंडिया कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण की और देश की आजादी में वर्तमान शेखपुरा का लाल बिहार को नेतृत्व करने की गौरवशाली भूमिका निभाई।

आजादी के लिए राजेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह को गवांनी पड़ी थी हाथ

बरबीघा के शेरपर गांव निवासी 1909 में जन्में राजेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह को देश की आजादी की लड़ाई में भाग लेने के कारण अपना बांया हाथ गवांना पड़ा था। अंग्रेज अफसर के पटना यात्रा को बाधित करने के लिए उन्होंने बम विस्फोट किया था। जिसके कारण उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर उनका बांया हाथ काट दिया गया। उसके बाद वह बर्षो तक बक्सर जेल में बंद रहे थे।

कृष्ण मोहन प्यारे सिंह उर्फ लाला बाबू
बरबीघा के तेउस गांव निवासी कृष्ण मोहन प्यारे सिंह उर्फ लाला बाबू भी स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में अपनी अहम् भूमिका निभाई थी। 4 जनवरी 1901 में जन्में कृष्ण मोहन प्यारे सिंह ने 1911 में बीएन हाई स्कूल में पढ़ाई करने के बाद देश की आजादी की लड़ाई में महात्मा गाँधी के आह्वान पर कूद पड़े। 1928 में पुनः बीएन कॉलेज में वकालत की पढ़ाई शुरू की। यह 1933 में मुंगेर जिला परिषद के सदस्य चुने गए, 1948 तक मुंगेर जिला परिषद के उपाध्यक्ष बने। 1950 में इस पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। यह 1952 से 1957 तक बरबीघा के पहले विधायक रहे। 1957 से 1958 एक साल तक राज्यसभा के सदस्य रहे। 1958 से वह 12 वर्षो तक लगातार बिहार विधान परिषद के सदस्य के रूप में लाला बाबू ने अपनी सेवा प्रदान की।

17 साल की उम्र में जगदीश प्रसाद सिंह जानी पड़ी जेल
बरबीघा के माउर गांव निवासी जगदीश प्रसाद सिंह देश के स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लिया। 1910 को माउर गांव में जन्मे 1927 में जेल भेज दिए गए थे। तब उनकी उम्र महज 17 वर्ष थी और वह दसवीं कक्षा के छात्र थे। 1930 में गाँधी जी के नमक आंदोलन में साथ रहने का मौका मिला इसके बाद वह जीवन पर्यन्त बिना नमक के भोजन लेते रहे।



ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser