पहल:इनरव्हील क्लब ने शहरवासियों के बीच बांटे थैले

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्य बाजार चांदनी चौक से सब्जीमंडी तक अभियान चला लोगों से प्लास्टिक थैले उपयोग नहीं करने की दी सलाह

पर्यावरण की रक्षा को लेकर इनरव्हील क्लब के सदस्यों ने शहर के चांदनी चौक, कटरा बाजार, सब्जी मंडी सहित कई स्थानों पर मंगलवार को जागरूकता अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान लोगों को प्लास्टिक थैले उपयोग नहीं करने की अपील करते हुए इनरव्हील क्लब के सदस्यों द्वारा थैली का भी वितरण किया गया।

इस बाबत इनरव्हील क्लब के अध्यक्ष मंजू कुमारी ने बताया कि जिले में विभिन्न स्थानों पर प्लास्टिक बैग का उपयोग धड़ल्ले से हो रही है जो हमारे पर्यावरण के साथ-साथ हमारे स्वास्थ्य के लिए बहुत हानिकारक है। उन्होंने कहा प्लास्टिक बैग कभी नष्ट नहीं होती है और इसको जलाने से हमारा पर्यावरण को नुकसान पहुँच रहा है। पर्यावरण की रक्षा हेतु लोगों को इसके प्रति जागरूक करने के उद्देश्य से 100 से अधिक लोगों के बीच थैले का वितरण किया गया। उन्होंने लोगों से प्लास्टिक बैग की जगह सब्जी, फल सहित अन्य जरूरी सामान की खरीदारी करते समय थैले का ही उपयोग करने की अपील की। इस अवसर पर सचिव सुमन कुमारी, प्रीति कुमारी, राखी कुमारी, निर्मला कुमारी सहित अन्य क्लब के सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

प्रतिबंधित पॉलीथिन बैग शहर में हो रहा इस्तेमाल
प्रतिबंध के बावजूद शहर में पॉलीथिन कैरी बैग का इस्तेमाल धड़ल्ले से हो रहा है। जहां एक ओर दुकानदार लोगों को पॉलिथीन बैग में सामान देने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। वहीं, जागरुकता की कमी याद आदत कहें, ग्राहक भी पॉलिथीन में सामान लेने से नहीं मान रहे हैं। प्रतिबंध के बाद पॉलिथीन पर प्रतिबंध को लेकर शहर में नगर परिषद द्वारा कार्रवाई शुरू की गई थी तो शहरी क्षेत्र में 80 फीसदी तक पॉलिथीन के उपयोग पर रोक लगी थी। किंतु प्रशासनिक सुस्ती के कारण खुलेआम धड़ल्ले से पॉलिथीन का उपयोग व बिक्री फिर से जारी है।

पीछे रह गई सारी कवायद
शहर के बुद्धिजीवियों ने कहा कि प्लास्टिक के प्रयोग से पर्यावरण को होने वाले नुकसान से बचाव को लेकर यह सार्थक कदम उठाया गया था। बढ़ते प्लास्टिक कचरे को जलाने से निकलने वाले जहरीले रसायन से मनुष्य के स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ने वाले नुकसानदायक प्रभाव की समस्या के समाधान की भी सोच साथ ही थी। पॉलिथीन पर रोक के दायरे में दुकानदार, थोक व खुदरा विक्रेता, व्यापारी, फेरी वाला, सब्जी वाला समेत तमाम लोग आते थे, जिनपर उल्लंघन की स्थिति में कार्रवाई हो सकती थी। लेकिन अब सब हवा-हवाई हो चुकी है।

