पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विश्व कैंसर दिवस:स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं की अनदेखी करना बेहद खतरनाक

शेखपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सदर अस्पताल में नि:शुल्क परामर्श शिविर का आयोजन, दस फरवरी तक ले सकते लाभ

विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर सदर अस्पताल परिसर में 4 फरवरी से लेकर 10 फरवरी तक “नि:शुल्क कैंसर रोग परामर्श शिविर” का आयोजन किया गया। जिसका उदघाटन मुख्य अतिथि के रुप में उपस्थित सिविल सर्जन डॉ.वीर कुंवर सिंह, स्वास्थ विभाग के डीपीएम श्याम कुमार निर्मल एवं स्वास्थ विभाग के रिटायर्ड मुख्य निदेशक डॉ.अशोक कुमार के द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से दीप प्रज्वलित कर किया गया। वहीं, विश्व कैंसर दिवस के अवसर पर जिले के कई स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

जिसको लेकर रेफरल अस्पताल, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र एवं हेल्थ एंड वैलनेस सेंटर पर निःशुल्क कैंसर रोग परामर्श शिविर का आयोजन करने संबंधित प्रभारी को निर्देश दिया गया है। इस बाबत सीएस डॉ.वीर कुंवर सिंह ने बताया कि इंसान को शरीर के किसी भी भाग में कैंसर हो सकता है। इसको लेकर सभी लोगों को अपने सेहत पर अवश्य ध्यान देना चाहिए। उन्होंने शिविर में उपस्थित लोगों को कैंसर के लक्षण के बारे में विस्तारपूर्वक बताया तथा उनसे बचाव के बारे में भी लोगों को जानकारी उपलब्ध कराई गई। इस अवसर पर डॉ.अर्जुन प्रसाद, अस्पताल प्रबंधक धीरज कुमार सहित अन्य चिकित्सक व अन्य स्वास्थ्य कर्मी उपस्थित थे।

कैंसर के संभावित रोगियों को किया जाएगा रेफर
शिविर में चिकित्सकों के द्वारा सामान्य कैंसर के संभावित रोगियों की खोज कर संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों को आईजीआईएमएस पटना, एम्स, पीएमसीएच एवं महावीर कैंसर अस्पताल में आवश्यक रूप से उपचार के लिए रेफर किया जाएगा। डीपीएम श्याम कुमार निर्मल ने बताया कि आधुनिक जीवनशैली में स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं को नजरंदाज करना घातक साबित हो सकता है। कैंसर ऐसा रोग है जिसके लक्षण सामान्यतः देरी से दिखाई पड़ते हैं। कई बार लोग इसकी गंभीरता एवं जटिलता का अंदाजा लगाने में चूक जाते हैं। शरीर के किसी अंग में असामान्य सूजन या कड़ापन, न भरने वाला घाव, स्तन में सूजन एवं चार से छह सप्ताह तक लगातार पतले दस्त की शिकायत आदि कैंसर के लक्षण हो सकते हैं। इसको लेकर तुंरत चिकित्सक से जांच कराकर सलाह लेनी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें