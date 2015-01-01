पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:तेज पछुआ हवा के साथ कनकनी ने दी दस्तक

शेखपुरा9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह 09 बजे तक 30 से 40 मीटर विजिबिलिटी रही, इस दौरान वाहन चालक लाइट जला कर चलते दिखे

पछुआ हवा के साथजिले में कनकनी ने दस्तक दे दी है । सुबह से चल रही तेज पछुआ हवा के कारण लोगों के हाथ-पैर ठिठुरने लगे है। वहीं, दिन भर आसमान में बादल छाये रहे और धूप भी निकली तो वह नाकाफी था। सुबह 09 बजे तक 30 से 40 मीटर विजिबिलिटी रही। इस दौरान वाहन चालक हेड लाइट जला कर चलते दिखे। इस बीच शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम तापमान में एक डिग्री सेल्सियस की कमी दर्ज की गई।

जिससे अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। इस बाबत अरियरी कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के मौसम विशेषज्ञ शबाना ने बताया कि अगले चार दिन तक ऐसे ही कोहरा छाए रहेगा। 79 फीसदी नमी व पछुआ हवा से कनकनी और बढ़ गई है। शहरी सहित ग्रामीण इलाकों में लोगों को अलाव का सहारा लेना पड़ रहा है।

सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर अलाव की व्यवस्था नहीं
पछुआ हवा व कोहरे के कारण ठंड बढ़ गयी है। लेकिन प्रशासन के द्वारा अभी तक सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर अलाव की व्यवस्था नहीं की गर्इ है। जिसको लेकर स्थानीय लोगों के द्वारा सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर अलाव जलाने की व्यवस्था करने की मांग की है। वहीं, ठंड के कारण लोगों में बीमारियों का खतरा भी लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। वर्तमान समय में दोपहर तक घना कोहरा छाए रहने से लोग थोड़ी सी भी असावधानी बरतने पर बीमार हो रहे हैं। आलम यह है कि सरकारी से निजी अस्पतालों में मरीजों की संख्या में वृद्धि होने लगी है। मरीज अधिकांश सर्दी, खांसी व बुखार की शिकायत लेकर आ रहे हैं।

ठंड बढ़ते ही बाजार में गर्म कपड़े की बढ़ी मांग
पारे में गिरावट की वजह से गर्म कपड़ों के बाजार में भी रौनक आ गई है। जैसे-जैसे सर्दी बढ़ती जा रही है वैसे ही शहर के बाजारों में गर्म कपड़ों की डिमांड बढ़ रही है। शुक्रवार को शहर के चांदनी चौक, कटरा बाजार, कचहरी रोड, दल्लु चौक के फुटपाथ पर गर्म कपड़ों की खरीदारी को लेकर ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगी रही।

पछुआ हवा में तेजी रहेगी
उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवा के चलने से तापमान में गिरावट आई है। पिछले दो दिनों की अपेक्षा न्यूनतम तापमान में एक डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। आने वाले 4 दिनों तक सुबह में देर तक कुहासा रहेगा। इसके साथ ही 9 से 12 किमी घंटे की रफ्तार से पछुआ हवा चलने की आशंका है।
शबाना , मौसम विशेषज्ञ, केवीके अरियरी ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें