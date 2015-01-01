पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:शेखपुरा में दीपावली को लेकर सजे रहे बाजार, लोगों ने जमकर की खरीदारी

शेखपुरा39 मिनट पहले
  • लक्ष्मी-गणेश की रंग -बिरंगी प्रतिमा की बाजार में खासी मांग रही

दीपावली को लेकर बाजारों में काफी रौनक बनी रहे। दीपावली को लेकर बाजार में खरीददारों की भीड़ उमड़ी रही। इससे दुकानदारों में खासा उत्साह बना रहा। लोगों ने अपने घरों, दुकानों और ऑफिस को रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से सजाने के लिए बल्ब और साजो सामान की जमकर खरीदारी की। इसके साथ ही बच्चों में फुलझड़ी और पटाखों के प्रति ज्यादा उत्साह देखा गया। बाजार में मिठाई, फल की दुकानों पर भीड़ उमड़ी रही और वहीं, लोगों ने विभिन्न प्रकार के रंग -बिरंगी मिठाइयों की खरीदारी की।

दीपावली पर घर को रोशन करने के लिए मिट्टी के बने दीए की भारी मांग देखी गई। इसके साथ ही मोमबत्तियां की खासी मांग रही। वहीं, कई स्थानों पर बने घरौंदे की भी लोगों ने खरीददारी की। इसके साथ ही कपड़ों की दुकानों पर भी खरीददारी में भी लोग जुटे दिखे, जबकि दीपावली के मौके पर घरों में होने वाली लक्ष्मी पूजा को लेकर भी पूजा -पाठ के सामानों की खरीद की गई। वहीं, लक्ष्मी-गणेश की रंग -बिरंगी प्रतिमा की बाजार में खासी मांग रही।
घरौंदा के लिए मिठाइयों के खिलौने व भूंजे की भी रही मांग
दीपावली पर घरौंदा पूजने की प्रथा को देखते हुए बाजार में मिठाइयों के बने खिलौने के साथ ही भूंजे की भी खासी मांग रही। लोगों ने विशेष रूप से धान के लावा के साथ ही सतरंगी भूंजे की भी खरीद की। इसके साथ ही खिलौने के रूप में बने मिठाइयों की भी अच्छी मांग बाजार में देखी गई। खरीददारी को लेकर देर रात तक बाजार में चहल -पहल बनी रही।

बच्चों के बीच फुलझड़ी-पटाखे की खरीदारी को लेकर बना रहा उत्साह
लोगों में मिट्टी के दीए की खरीद का रहा क्रेज
पिछले वर्षों की भांति इस बार बाजार चाइनीज बल्ब की मांग बेहद कम रही। दीपावली लेकर लोगों में सबसे ज्यादा मिट्टी के दीए का क्रेज दिखा। बाजार के चांदनी चौक, कटरा बाजार, दल्लू मोड़, गिरिहिंडा, बुधौली बाजार, महादेव नगर सहित कई स्थानों पर मिट्टी के दीए की दुकानें सजी रही, जहां खरीददारों की भीड़ लगी रही। ऐसा ही नजारा बरबीघा बाजार और शेखोपुरसराय, महुली, चेवाड़ा के बाजार में भी बनी रही। इस बार लोगों का झुकाव स्वदेशी सामानों की ओर देखा गया। लोगों ने खरीदे माँ लक्ष्मी व गणेश की प्रतिमा दिवाली पर प्रथम पूज्य गणेश और धन-धान्य और वैभव की दाता माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा होती है।

इस दिन शुभ मुहूर्त में पूजन के साथ ही लोग अपने आराध्य देवी-देवताओं से पूरे साल अपनी कृपा दृष्टि बनाए रखने की याचना करते हैं। इसके लिए जरूरत होती है गणेश और लक्ष्मी की नई मूर्तियों की। कुछ लोग घर में पूजन के लिए मूर्तियां खरीदने के साथ उपहार में देने के लिए भी मूर्तियां खरीदते हैं। दिवाली पूजन के लिए लक्ष्मी-गणेश की प्रतिमा की खरीद को लेकर लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ी रही।

