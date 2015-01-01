पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव की तैयारी:धनतेरस व दीपावली को लेकर सजने लगे बाजार

शेखपुरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना के कारण दुकानदार मास्क का प्रयोग करने के लिए ग्राहकों से कर रहे हैं अपील

धनतेरस व दीपावली को लेकर धीरे-धीरे बाजार सजने लगी है। दुकानदार ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए तरह-तरह के तरकीब अपना रहे है। उनका मानना है कि धनतेरस काे लेकर बाजार की रौनक आएगी। दुकानदार ग्राहकों की मांग के अनुसार अपनी दुकानों में स्टाॅक सजाकर रख रहे है। दुकानदार कोरोना को देखते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी ख्याल रख रहे है। जिससे प्रशासन व आम लोगाें को परेशानी ना हो। अधिकांश दुकानदाराें ने दुकान के बाहर सेनेटाइजर और थर्मल स्कैनर की व्यवस्था कर रखी है। हाथ सेनेटाइजर करते हुए थर्मल स्कैनर से तापमान नापने के बाद ही दुकानों में ग्राहकों को प्रवेश दे रहे है। साथ में मास्क का प्रयोग करने के लिए ग्राहकों से अपील भी कर रहे है।

पिछले वर्ष जैसे बिक्री होने की उम्मीद
उज्जवल सेल एन्ड सर्विस के संचालक सौरव कुमार ने कहा कि धनतेरस व दीपावली को लेकर एक बार फिर बाजार में रौनक आने लगी है। लोगों ने खरीदारी शुरू कर दी है। हर वर्ष की तरह लोग जरूरी के समान खरीद रहे है। जिसको लेकर पर्याप्त मात्रा में समान दुकानदारों ने मंगा लिए है। इस बार पिछले वर्ष जैसे बिक्री होने की उम्मीद है।

शहर से लेकर गांव के बाजार में सजी बर्तन की दुकानें
कोरोना महामारी को लेकर कारोबार में बुरा असर पड़ा है। धीरे-धीरे बाजारों में रौनक लौट रही है। त्योहारी सीजन में लोगों ने खरीदारी शुरू कर दी है। लोगों ने अब धनतेरस और दीपावली के लिए खरीदारी शुरू कर दी है। बर्तन, कपड़े, इलेट्रॉनिक्स, व्हीकल, ज्वैलरी के बाजार में धीरे-धीरे कारोबार बढ़ रहा है। इससे दुकानों और कारोबारियों के चेहरे पर मुस्कान भी है। शहर से लेकर गांव के बाजारों में बर्तन की दुकानें सज गई हैं। हालांकि बर्तन के बाजार में कोई नया ट्रेंड नहीं है, लेकिन लोगों ने खरीदारी शुरू कर दी है। धनतेरस पर बर्तन खरीदना शुभ होता है।

ज्वेलरी की खरीदारी पर रहेगी विशेष की छूट
कटरा चौक स्थित आभूषणालय के संचालक सचिन शेरगिल ने बताया कि धनतेरस धमाका रहेगा। ज्वेलरी की खरीदारी पर विशेष की छूट दी जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि ग्राहकों की मांग अनुसार हॉल मार्क के गहने भी उपलब्ध है। साथ ही मेकिंग चार्ज में भी छूट दिया जाना है। इसी प्रकार किचन किंग के राजू बरहपुरिया ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर बर्तन के साथ लोग इंडक्शन, ओवन और मल्टी बर्नर चूल्हे को भी पसंद करते हैं।

