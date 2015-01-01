पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वितरण:चांड़े में इनरव्हील क्लब के सदस्यों ने बच्चों व वृद्धों के बीच कपड़े व मिठाई का किया वितरण

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

निर्धनों की दीवाली फीकी न हो इसको लेकर इनर व्हील क्लब की ओर से शुक्रवार को सदर प्रखंड के अवगिल-चांड़े गांव में एक समारोह का आयोजन कर बच्चों अौर वृद्धों के बीच कपड़े व मिठाई का वितरण किया। इस क्लब की ओर से पिछले कुछ दिनों से लगातार जरुरतमंदो के बीच कपड़े व खाद्य सामग्री का वितरण किया जा रहा है। जिसके तहत दीपावली के शुभ अवसर पर निर्धन एवं जरूरतमंदो को चिह्नित कर उनके बीच मिठाई के पैकेट के साथ-साथ कपड़े भी वितरित किए गए।

इस दौरान 60 से अधिक लोगों को कपड़ा व मिठाई उपलब्ध कराया गया। इस बाबत क्लब की अध्यक्ष मंजू कुमारी ने बताया कि दीपावली के दिन लोगों हजारों रुपए के पटाखे व्यर्थ में जलाकर कर बर्बाद कर देते है। इससे हमारा वातावरण भी प्रदूषित होता है। जिसको लेकर क्लब के सदस्यों ने लोगो को जागरूक करते हुए जरूरतमंद बच्चे व बुजुर्ग को कपड़ा, मिठाई व मिट्टी के दिये वितरण करने का निर्णय लिया है। वहीं, चांड़े में 5 बुजुर्ग महिलाओं को साड़ी एवं मिठाई दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें