उदासीनता:जिले में बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन के चल रहे हैं एक दर्जन से अधिक अल्ट्रासाउंड केंद्र

शेखपुरा38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अल्ट्रासाउंड केंद्र की फाइल फोटो।
  • धड़ल्ले से होता लिंग परीक्षण का काम, अवैध कमाई का है मोटा जरिया
  • कार्रवाई नहीं होने से बेरोकटोक चलाए जा रहे हैं अवैध अल्ट्रासाउंड जांच घर

एक तरफ जहां विभिन्न संस्थाओं द्वारा बेटी बचाओ-मानवता बचाओ कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर भ्रूण हत्या पर रोक लगाने के लिए लोगों में जागरूकता पैदा की जाती है। जागरूकता कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने वाले अधिकारी भ्रूण हत्या को महापाप बताते हुए ऐसे करने वालों के विरूद्ध कठोर कार्रवाई की भी चेतावनी देते हैं।

लेकिन अधिकारियों की अनदेखी के कारण आज भी जिले में एक दर्जन से अधिक अल्ट्रा साउण्ड केन्द्र बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन के धड़ल्ले से चलाए जा रहे हैं। ऐसे अवैध अल्ट्रासाउंड केंद्रों पर चिकित्सकों और दलालों की मिली भगत से भ्रूण की पहचान कर अवैध कमाई का अच्छा जरिया बना हुआ है। लिंग की पहचान भ्रूण हत्या को बढ़ावा देने में होती है। ऐसे अल्ट्रासाउण्ड केन्द्रों पर दिखाने के लिए भ्रूण हत्या पाप है इसकी जांच नहीं की जाती है जैसे बोर्ड तो लगा दिया जाता है, लेकिन अन्दर ही अन्दर अधिकांश अल्ट्रा साउण्ड केन्द्रों पर लिंग का परीक्षण किया जाता है।

बिना लाइसेंस का चलता है केंद्र
जिले के अधिकांश अल्ट्रासाउंड केन्द्र अवैध रूप से संचालित है, जिनके पास केन्द्र संचालन के लिए अनुज्ञप्ति तक नहीं है। ऐसे केन्द्रों पर जांच और रिपोर्ट देने के लिए प्रशिक्षित चिकित्सक भी नहीं होते हैं। बावजूद क्षेत्रीय कुछ तथाकथित चिकित्सकों की मिलीभगत से अल्ट्रासाउण्ड केन्द्र संचालित है। जिसे देखने-सुनने वाले कहीं नहीं हैं। ऐसे अल्ट्रासाउण्ड केन्द्रों पर चिकित्सकों के निर्देश पर उनके अनुसार रिपोर्ट दिये जाते हैं।

60 एवं 40 प्रतिशत का चलता है खेल
नाम नहीं प्रकाशित के शर्त पर एक अल्ट्रासाउंड केन्द्र के संचालक ने बताया कि इसमें 60 एवं 40 प्रतिशत का खेल चलता है। यदि कोई डॉक्टर उसके केंद्र पर जांच हेतु मरीज़ भेजते है तो उन्हें 40 प्रतिशत कमीशन दिया जाता है। इस कमीशन के खेल में जिले के अलावे अन्य क्षेत्रों के डॉक्टर उनके पास मरीज भेजते है, जो इलाज मामूली रूप से ठीक हो जाता है उसे भी डॉक्टर कमीशन के चक्कर में अपनी पैड पर जांच लिख देते है। यहाँ तक डॉक्टर अपने चिन्हित अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर पर ही मरीज़ को जांच के लिए भेजते है। साथ ही अल्ट्रासाउंड केंद्र संचालक द्वारा डॉक्टर को साल एक बार महंगी गिफ्ट भी भेंट करना पड़ता है।

कार्रवाई के नाम पर होती है वसूली
हालांकि पूरे जिले में दर्जनों अल्ट्रासाउंड केंद्र एवं नर्सिंग होम चलाये जा रहे है। जिसकी जानकारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग को भी है, लेकिन आज तक कोई भी कार्रवाई नहीं होना मंशा को साफ़ दर्शाता है। हालांकि कई नर्सिंग होम व अल्ट्रासाउंड केंद्र संचालक बताते है कि अवैध तरीके से संचालन हेतु स्वास्थ्य विभाग से लेकर वरीय अधिकारी को भी मोटी रकम पहुंचाना पड़ता है।

  • डॉक्टर कमीशन के चक्कर में लिख देते हैं जांच
  • अधिकत केंद्र चल रहे हैं बिना निबंधन कराये

जल्द ही होगी कार्रवाई
सिविल सर्जन डॉ.वीर कुंवर सिंह ने बताया कि जिले के सभी जाँच घरो, अल्ट्रासाउंड केन्द्रों व निजी क्लिनिकों पर जल्द ही कार्रवाई की जायेगी। उन्होंने जिले में कुछ अल्ट्रासाउंड केंद्रों को अनुज्ञप्ति प्राप्त है। इसके अलावे जो भी अल्ट्रासाउंड केन्द्र चलाये जा रहे है वे फर्जी हैं, जिसके विरुद्ध आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जायेगी। उन्होंने जिले में संचालित वैसे नर्सिग होम पर भी कार्रवाई करने की बात कही, जो फर्जी तरीके से अस्पताल खोलकर मरीजों का शोषण कर रहे हैं।

