अंधविश्वास:मुरारपुर गांव में महिला को डायन बताकर ननद व ननदोई ने पीट-पीटकर मार डाला

शेखपुरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ननद व ननदोई का ग्रामीणों ने सारिका गांव तक पीछा किया, लेकिन दोनों आरोपी भाग निकले

जिले के कोरमा थाना अंतर्गत मुरारपुर गांव में मंगलवार की सुबह ननद-ननदोई ने अपनी ही भाभी काे डायन कहकर उसकी पीट-पीटकर निर्मम हत्या कर दी। घटना के बाद पूरे गांव में सनसनी फैल गई है। इस दौरान घटना को अंजाम देकर भाग रहे ननद व ननदोई का ग्रामीणों ने हथियामा ओपी के सारिका गांव तक पीछा किया, लेकिन दोनों आरोपी चकमा देकर भाग निकले। वहीं, इस घटना की सूचना मिलते ही कोरमा थाना पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेजा है।

मृतका महिला गांव के ही मुन्ना पंडित की पत्नी रीता देवी हैं। जबकि आरोपी ननद बेबी देवी और नन्दोई का नाम रंजीत पंडित है। एसपी कार्तिकेय के.शर्मा ने घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि इस हत्या को लेकर कई बातें सामने आ रही हैं। मृतका के माता और पिता को बुलाया गया है। पुलिस इस हत्या के सभी पहलुओं की गहराई से जांच कर रही है। जल्द ही इस हत्या के गुनहगारों को पूरे साक्ष्य के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया जायेगा।

तांत्रिक की बातों में आकर दिया घटना को अंजाम
आरोपी ननद बेबी देवी की शादी 11 साल पहले नवादा जिला के अकबरपुर थाना के घुमैल गांव में रंजीत पंडित के साथ हुई थी। शादी के इतने साल बीत जाने के बाद भी बेबी देवी को संतान का सुख प्राप्त नहीं हो रहा था। किसी तांत्रिक से दिखाने पर बेबी देवी को तांत्रिक ने भरोसा दिला दिया था कि उसकी भौजाई डायन है। बस इसी बात को लेकर इस हत्याकांड को अंजाम दिया गया है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि आरोपी महिला जब भी मायके आती थी तो भौजाई से मारपीट की घटना को अंजाम देती थी। वहीं मृतका के पति को छोड़कर घर के सारे सदस्य भी आरोपी महिला का ही साथ देते थे।

सोमवार को ननद और ननदोई मुरारपुर आयी हुई थी। जिसके बाद दोनों द्वारा अपने भौजाई को पुन:डायन कहकर प्रताड़ित करने लगा। जिसका विरोध करने मंगलवार की सुबह ननद और ननदोई ने उसके मुंह में कपड़ा डालकर उसकी पिटाई शुरू कर दी। इतने से भी मन नहीं भरा तो उसका गला दबा दिया। जिसके कारण रीता ने दम तोड़ दिया। वहीं, हत्या के बाद दरवाजे को बंद कर दोनों फरार हो गया।

मुंह में कपड़ा डालकर गला दबाकर की हत्या
स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि ननद एवं ननदोई ने मृतका के मुंह में कपड़ा ठूंस दिया ताकि चीखने-चिल्लाने की आवाज ना निकले इसको लेकर आरोपियों ने पहले उसके मुंह में कपड़ा डाला फिर बेरहमी से मारपीट की। उसका बाद गला दबाकर निर्मम हत्या कर दी। वहीं, हत्या के बाद दोनों दरवाजे को बाहर से बंद कर फरार हो गए। जब इसकी भनक स्थानीय ग्रामीणों को लगी तो दोनों का काफी पीछा किया, लेकिन दोनों भाग निकले।

सास, ननद व ननदाेई पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज़
घटना की सूचना मिलते ही कोरमा पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया है। साथ ही मामले की छानबीन में जुट गई है। इस बाबत थाना अध्यक्ष विकास कुमार ने बताया कि मृतक के भाई पिंटू कुमार के द्वारा मृतक के ननद बेबी देवी, नंदोई रंजीत पंडित के साथ-साथ सास जानकी देवी पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है।

बच्चों को बाहर भेजकर दिया घटना को अंजाम
स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि घटना को अंजाम देने से पूर्व ननद और ननदाेर्इ ने मृतका के चार छोटे बच्चों को घर से बाहर खेलने भेज दिया। जिसके पश्चात घर के ही धान भरे कमरे में बंद कर दिया। कमरे में बंद कर लात और घूंसों से बेरहमी के साथ मारपीट शुरू कर दी। जब उससे भी मन नहीं भरा तो उसकी गला तब तक दबाए रखा जब तक उसने दम नहीं ताेड़ा।

