जनता की राय:राष्ट्रीय संपत्ति बेचने वाला बजट व विधानसभा चुनाव का लॉलीपॉप

शेखपुरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जनता की राय }आम बजट पर लोगों की मिली जुली प्रतिक्रिया, किसी ने सराहा तो किसी ने आम बजट को बताया निराशाजनक

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने लोक सभा में आम बजट 2021-2022 पेश किया है। कुछ ने इसे बेहतर तो कुछ ने निराशाजनक बताया है। सरकारी प्रतिष्ठानों और संपत्तियों को बेचने की सेल यह देश बेचने वाला बजट है। यह बजट नहीं सरकारी प्रतिष्ठानों और संपत्तियों को बेचने की सेल थी। रेल, रेलवे स्टेशन, एयरपोर्ट, लाल किला, बीएसएनएल, एलआईसी बेचने के बाद यह बजट नहीं, बल्कि अब बैंक, बंदरगाह, बिजली लाइनें, राष्ट्रीय सड़के, स्टेडियम, तेल की पाइप लाइन से लेकर वेयरहाउस बेचने का भाजपाई निश्चय है। विजय सम्राट, राजद विधायक, शेखपुरा विधानसभा।

बजट में हर वर्ग का रखा गया है ध्यान, जनता, पंचायत, गरीब व्यक्तियों के लिए लाभदायक, चिकित्सा के क्षेत्र में आएगा क्रांतिकारी परिवर्तन

  1. वित्त मंत्री ने एक संतुलित बजट पेश किया है। कोरोना से सिर्फ भारत ही नहीं, बल्कि पूरी दुनिया प्रभावित है। उसके बावजूद बजट में हर वर्ग का ध्यान रखा गया है। इस महामारी के दौरान इससे संतुलित बजट नहीं हो सकता। इमाम गजाली, पूर्व प्रत्याशी, लोजपा
  2. इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर खर्च को बढ़ाया गया है, हेल्थ केयर पर भी इसबार ज्यादा ध्यान दिया गया है। एक्साइज ड्यूटी को घटाई गई है ताकि आम आदमी पर सेस का बोझ ना पड़े। बुजुर्ग नागरिक और किफायती घर के लिए लोन पर भी विशेष ध्यान दिया गया। आकाश कश्यप, छात्र
  3. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व वित्त मंत्री के द्वारा लाए गए बजट देश के गरीब व्यक्तियों के लिए काफी सराहनीय है। इस बजट से गांव की जनता, पंचायत, गरीब व्यक्तियों के लिए काफी लाभदायक होगा। इससे गरीबों को समाज में उठने का एक मौका प्रदान होगा। विनोद कुमार विद्यार्थी, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, मोदी विचार मंच
  4. आम लोगों का मानना था कि जब बजट पेश होगा तो हम लोगों के लिए बहुत कुछ मिलेगा। लेकिन कुछ मिला नहीं। हम पहले जहां थे आज भी वही हैं। सरकार हमारे नाम पर तो बहुत कुछ देने की घोषणा करती है। लेकिन वह कागजों में ही सिमट जाती है। रघुवीर कुमार, केनरा बैंक आरसेटी, संकाय सदस्य
  5. 2020 में कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से लगे लॉकडाउन के चलते आम लोगों का रोजगार छिन गया था। हम लोगों को उम्मीद थी कि 2021 में जब मोदी सरकार दूसरे कार्यकाल का बजट पेश होगा। उसमें आम लोगों के लिए बात होगी। शिवदानी कुमार, बेरोजगार युवक
  6. केंद्र सरकार ने देश के लिए आम बजट पेश किया। बजट को लेकर बिहार जैसे राज्यों की अपेक्षाएं थी। कोरोना काल में केंद्र सरकार ने सबसे ज्यादा ध्यान स्वास्थ्य सेक्टर में दिया। लंबे समय से चिकित्सकों की मांग थी। सुरेंद्र साव, व्यवसायी

