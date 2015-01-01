पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:जिले में लगातार मिल रहे कोरोना के नए मरीज, एक सप्ताह में मिले कुल 68 मामले

शेखपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना के कारण परिवार नियोजन अभियान भी प्रभावित, जिले में 98782 सैम्पलों की हुई जांच

जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में बहुत तेजी से बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। पिछले 7 दिनों में जिले में कुल 68 मामले मिले हैं। शुक्रवार को जिले में 6 कारोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। एसीएमओ डॉ.कृष्ण मुरारी प्रसाद सिह ने बताया कि जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 2815 हैं, जिसमें 2739 स्वस्थ हुए हैं। 74 एक्टिव केस हैं, जिसमें से 68 को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। ग़ौरतलब है कि बाजारों में लगातार भीड़ उमड़ रही है। बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर लोगों की चिंता काफी भी बढ़ती जा है। जिसको लेकर सदर अस्पताल में इलाज कराने से पहले कोरोना जांच की जा रही है। बावजूद जिले वासियों के द्वारा कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर एहतियात नहीं बरती जा रही है।

कोरोना काल में जनसंख्या में इजाफा होने के पूरे आसार बने हुए हैं, क्योंकि इस वर्ष 2020 में कोरोना के चलते जनसंख्या नियोजन अभियान पर कार्य नहीं हो पाया है। इसका कारण है कि स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की ड्यूटी कोरोना में लगी हुई है, जिससे सामान भी नहीं बंट पाया है। वर्ष 2019 में महिलाओं ने जागरूकता दिखाते हुए अपनी नसबंदी कराने को आगे आयीं, लेकिन इस वर्ष कोरोना की ड्यूटी के चलते शहर से लेकर गांव-देहात में भी आशा कार्यकर्ता लोगों को जागरूक नहीं कर पा रही हैं। वर्ष 2019 की बात की जाए तो पिछले वर्ष प्रखंड के 240 महिलाओं की नसबंदी करने का लक्ष्य प्राप्त हुआ था, लेकिन लक्ष्य के अनुरूप 180 महिलाओं की हीं नसबंदी हुई थी, जो कि संतोषजनक थी। वहीं, इस वर्ष प्रखंड में परिवार नियोजन का ग्राफ थम सा गया है।

कोरोना के कारण परिवार नियोजन अभियान हुआ प्रभावित
लक्ष्य 240 | केवल 20 से 25 महिलाओं ने ही नसबंदी कराई
कोरोना के चलते इस वर्ष अब तक महिलाओं के 240 लक्ष्य के आलोक में केवल 20 से 25 महिलाओं ने ही नसबंदी कराई है। इस बाबत घाटकुसुम्भा पीएचसी के स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक जितेन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि कोरोना काल में लगाए गए लॉकडाउन के कारण परिवार नियोजन कार्यक्रम प्रभावित हुए हैं, लेकिन इसकी भरपाई के लिए आशा और आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं की मदद से दंपती को जागरूक किया जा रहा है।

बिना मास्क के ऑटो व इ-रिक्शा की सवारी कर रहे लोग
प्रतिदिन जिले में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार नए आकड़ों को छू रही हैं। वहीं, अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन का काम कर रही है। लेकिन शहर दल्लु चौक, कटरा बाजार, बुधौली चौक, चांदनी चौक आदि जहां पर बिना मास्क पहने व सोशल डिस्टेंस की धज्जियां उड़ाते हुए मजिस्ट्रेट के सामने से यात्रियों से भरी सवारी गाड़ी गुजर रही है। लेकिन किसी प्रकार की कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। इस दौरान ऑटो व ई-रिक्शा चालकों के द्वारा सवारी के बीच सोशल डिस्टेन्स का भी ख्याल नहीं रख रहा हैं। वहीं, कई लोग ऑटो में बिना मास्क के लटक कर भी सवारी करते नजर आ रहे हैं।

अब तक ह 98782 सैंपल की जांच
जिले बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर जिले प्रशासन के निर्देश पर स्वास्थ विभाग के द्वारा कोरोना जांच में तेजी लायी गयी है। वहीं, अब तक कुल 98782 सैम्पल की जांच की जा चुकी है। जिसमे 2815 संक्रमित पाये गये हैं। जिसमें 85 प्रतिशत से अधिक लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके है। गौरतलब है कि जिले में प्रतिदिन 3000 से अधिक कोरोना जांच करने का निर्देश दिया गया। जिसको लेकर सीएस डॉ.वीर कुंवर सिंह ने सभी पीएचसी को दिये गए लक्ष्य के अनुसार जांच पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया गया। साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना जांच में लापरवाही करने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

