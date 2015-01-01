पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:जिले में 40 के बजाय अब 60 हजार मीट्रिक टन होगी धान की खरीदारी, सरकार ने बढ़ाया लक्ष्य

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में देर से शुरू होने के कारण अब तक जिले में मात्र 4 प्रतिशत ही हो सकी है धान की खरीदारी

किसानों के लिए अच्छी खबर है की जिले भर में इस वर्ष खरीफ फसल की खेती के लिए अनुकूल मौसम से बंपर हुई उपज के साथ-साथ धान खरीद का लक्ष्य को भी बढ़ाया गया है।

अब जिले के किसानों से पूर्व के निर्धारित लक्ष्य 40 हजार मीट्रिक टन से 20 हजार मीट्रिक टन अधिक धान की खरीदारी की जाएगी। दरअसल, जिले के किसानों कि खरीफ फसल की खेती के लिए अनुकूल मौसम के बीच बंपर हुई उपज से जहां किसान गदगद है तो दूसरी तरफ न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बेचने की चिंता भी सता रही है। कारण है कि जिले में जितना उत्पादन हुआ है खरीद का लक्ष्य कम निर्धारण किया गया है। इसको लेकर विधानसभा सत्र में ही विपक्ष धान खरीद का लक्ष्य बढ़ाने की मांग कर रहा था ताकि न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य का लाभ प्रत्येक किसानों को मिल सके। जिसके बाद पुरे राज्य में सहकारिता मंत्री के द्वारा धान की खरीद की लक्ष्य को बढ़ाया गया।

जिसके तहत जिले में धान की खरीद की क्षमता को डेढ़ गुना बढ़ा दिया गया। जिससे में अब 60 मैट्रिक टन धान की ख़रीददारी किया जायेगा। वहीं, जिले के 54 पैक्स एवं 5 व्यापर मंडल में धान की खरीदारी शुरू कर दी गयी है।

सहकारिता विभाग के सामान्य धान का समर्थन मूल्य 1868
धान बेचने के लिए 3200 से अधिक किसानों ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा किया चूका है। जिसमें से अब तक 182 किसानों के द्वारा 1635.4 मैट्रिक टन धान की बिक्री कर चुके है। वहीं, सहकारिता विभाग ने सामान्य धान का समर्थन मूल्य लगभग 1868 रुपए रखा है। धान की रिकॉर्ड पैदावार को देखते हुए इस बार किसानों सेज्यादा धान की खरीदारी का लक्ष्य होगी। पिछले वर्ष महज 17 हजार मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीदारी की गई थी, जबकि पिछली बार धान खरीद का लक्ष्य 40 हजार मीट्रिक टन था। वहीं, इस बार जिले भर में 92 हजार मीट्रिक टन से अधिक धान का उत्पादन हुआ है।

जिले अबतक मात्र 4% ही हुई धान की खरीदारी
जिले के सभी 54 पैक्स एवं 5 व्यापर मंडल में धान की खरीदारी शुरू हो गयी है। जिसके तहत अभी तक मात्र 1635.4 मीट्रिक टन मतलब लक्ष्य के अनुरूप 4 प्रतिशत ही धान की ख़रीददारी हुयी है। जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि विभाग से निर्देश मिलते ही जिले धान की खरीदारी शुरू कर दिया गया है। जिसमें चेवाड़ा में 120.9 मीट्रिक टन, अरियरी में 484 मीट्रिक टन, शेखपुरा में 314.5 मीट्रिक टन, बरबीघा में 605.6 मीट्रिक टन, घाटकुसुम्भा में 10.2 मीट्रिक टन तथा शेखोपुरसराय में 100.2 मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीदारी किया जा चूका हैं जो लक्ष्य के करीब 4 प्रतिशत धान की खरीदारी हो गयी है।

कई इलाके में बम्पर उपज
जिले में कुछ ऐसे प्रखंड हैं जहां धान और गेहूं का उत्पादन क्षमता काफी कम है और वहां के किसानों से 90% न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की ख़रीददारी हो सकती है। लेकिन बहुत प्रखंड ऐसे हैं जिसमें अरियरी, बरबीघा, शेखोपुरसराय आदि जहां उपज अधिक है।

किसानों की आर्थिक स्थिति काफी दयनीय है
जिले में धान खरीद 20 हजार मीट्रिक टन बढ़ा है तो न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर समितियां प्रशासनिक महकमा निगरानी में सभी किसानों से धान की खरीद करें। चूंकि किसान पहले से ही कर्ज में डूबे हुए हैं उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति काफी दयनीय है। देश के जीडीपी में कृषि का 16% योगदान है कृषि ही रोजगार देता है।

जिले में धान खरीद का लक्ष्य 20 हजार मैट्रिक बढ़ा है। इससे किसानों को दो तरफा मुनाफा होने की उम्मीद है। जिले में 60 हज़ार मैट्रिक टन धान की खरीद पैक्स समितियां पूरे पारदर्शिता के साथ करेंगी। वहीं, लक्ष्य बढ़ने से किसानों को दो तरफा मुनाफा होने की उम्मीद है।
मनोज शर्मा, जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी, शेखपुरा।

