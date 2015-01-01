पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:शेखपुरा में नौ नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने से मरीजों का आंकड़ा पहुंचा 2856

शेखपुरा2 घंटे पहले
जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। जिले के कोविड केयर सेंटर में प्रतिदिन कोरोना से संक्रमित मरीज मिल रहे हैं। वहीं, जिले को कोरोना रिकवरी का दर 85 प्रतिशत से अधिक हैं। जिले प्रतिदिन दर्जनों मरीज कोरोना से स्वस्थ हो कर घर जा रहे हैं। जबकि बुधवार को जिले में नौ नए कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होने का मामला सामने आया। इसके साथ ही जिले में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 2856 हो गई है। जिसमें से 2795 व्यक्ति पूरी तरह स्वस्थ भी हो चुके हैं। अब तक 12 लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। एसीएमओ डॉ.कृष्ण मुरारी प्रसाद सिंह ने अब भी 59 केस एक्टिव हैं। जिसमें 8 लोग कोविड केयर सेंटर में इलाज किया जा रहा हैं। जबकि 51 लोग को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया हैं। जिसे समय-समय पर टेलीमेडिसिन के द्वारा ऑनलाइन उचित चिकित्सीय परामर्श दिया जा रहा हैं।
प्रतिदिन 3000 से अधिक सैंपल जांच का आदेश
जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा कोविड में तेजी लायी गयी है जिसके तहत जिले भर से प्रतिदिन 3000 से अधिक सैंपल का जांच करने का आदेश दिया हैं। लेकिन इसके बचाव को लेकर जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ विभाग पूरी तरह से सुस्त हो गयी हैं। शहर के चांदनी चौक, कटरा बाजार, बुधौली बाजार, दल्लु चौक सहित अन्य स्थानों पर ख़रीददारी को लेकर भारी भीड़ लगी रह रही हैं। लेकिन प्रशासन की द्वारा किसी प्रकार की करवाई नहीं किया जा रहा हैं। बिना मास्क के सोशल डिस्टेंस की धज्जियाँ उड़ाते हुए जमकर ख़रीदारी की जा रही है। प्रशासन के द्वारा अब रोको-टोको अभियान भी नहीं चलाया जा रहा है। हालांकि खानापूर्ति को लेकर विभिन्न स्थानों पर मजिस्ट्रेट की तैनाती किया गया हैं। वहीं, जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव में व्यस्त है। जिसके कारण जिलेवासी खुलेआम बजारों में बिना मास्क के घूम रहे हैं।

पीएचसी में 211 लोगों की हुई कोरोना जांच, सभी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव : प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र चेवाड़ा में कोरोना जांच शिविर में 211 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें सभी का रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आया। इस बाबत जानकारी देते हुए पीएचसी के प्रभारी डॉ.केपी शर्मा ने बताया कि पीएचसी में लगातार कोरोना जांच की जा रही है, इसी क्रम में बुधवार की गई जांच में सभी लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रखंड के अन्य कई गांवों में भी पीएचसी के द्वारा शिविर लगाकर कोरोना कि जांच की जा रही है, लेकिन कोरोना से बचाव के लिए अभी भी लोगों को सतर्क रहना होगा।

बाजारों में दीपावली को लेकर पूजा सामग्री से सजने लगी दुकान : जिले में दीपावली का त्यौहार 14 नवंबर को धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा। इसको लेकर जिले वासियों के द्वारा पूजा की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। वहीं, बाजारों में दीपावली को लेकर पूजा सामग्री की दुकानें भी सजने लगी है। दीपों के महापर्व को लेकर जरूरी सामान की खरीदारी करने के लिए लोग बड़ी संख्या में लोग पहुंच रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही धनतेरस की तैयारी को लेकर भी लोग बर्तन सहित अन्य सामग्री की खरीदारी अभी से ही शुरू हो गयी है। जिसको लेकर बाजारों में चहल-पहल बढ़ गई है। वहीं, जाम की स्थिति भी उत्पन्न हो रही है। दुकानदार भी दीपावली की तैयारी को लेकर जोर-शोर से जुटे हुए हैं।

